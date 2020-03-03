Whether you're reuniting with your long-distance partner this weekend, or your live-in lover is waiting for you at home, a sweet text that tells your partner you're excited to see them later can really brighten their day. Letting them know how impatient you are for the moment you link up can only sweeten the anticipation, especially if you've been craving some one-on-one time or you had a particularly tough day at work or in class. If you and your partner are long-distance, you're probably extra familiar with how crappy it feels to not be able to see your SO for long stretches of time. Thankfully, there are tons of ways to keep in touch and let them know how much they mean to you. (And how excited you are to kiss their face next time you're together.)

As you count down the days or hours until you see your partner, send them one of these soft, sweet suggestions.

1. Hi! Just popping in to say I love you and I can't wait to see you tonight. 💕

2. On a scale from 1 to 10 (10 being most hype), I'm at 11 about seeing you later.

3. I know it's only been like two weeks, but I've really missed you and I'm excited about seeing you tonight.

4. Just know I finally caught up on [insert TV show here] and we have so much to talk about! 👀

5. I know I'm seeing you later, but I miss you? FaceTime real quick at lunch?

6. Counting down the hours until I can come see you. 🕑

7. Listen to this song so we can talk about it later when we meet up.

8. I can't wait to give you big kiss on the forehead! 💖

9. I'm too excited about tonight. I literally can't concentrate on anything else.

10. What do you want to do for dinner tonight? (Your choice!)

11. OK, I might get off work early so I can come see you sooner.

12. Is there any way you can get off work early so we can see each other sooner? 😈

13. Today was not a lit day at all, so I'm really excited to see you later. 😬

14. If I were there with you right now, I'd kiss you all over. But soon!

15. I can't wait to feel your arms wrapped around me. ☺️

If you're revved and ready to see your partner, why not let them know? Whether you're seeing them in a few hours or later that week, they're sure to appreciate the gesture. Chances are, they're looking forward to reuniting just as much as you are.