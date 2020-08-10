Although it can be easy to underestimate the importance of checking in on your partner each morning, sending them a quick text is a perfect way to ensure their day starts on a positive note. If you aren't afraid to get a little goofy, Punny "Good Morning" texts are pretty much guaranteed to put a huge smile on your partner's face. Seriously, waking up to these adorably cute messages will definitely warm their heart.

1. "Morning babe! I hope you have an egg-cellent day!"☀️ 🍳

2. "I hope you slept well, babe! I stayed up all night to see where the sun went. Then it dawned on me."🌅

3. "I love you, cutie! I hope you avo-good day." 🥑 ❤️

4. "Good morning, sweetie! I love you a latte."☕️

5. "I woke up this morning with a stir fry on my pillow. I think I was sleepwoking again."❤️

6. "While I was making breakfast, I couldn't stop thinking about how waffle-y cute you are."

7. "You know what occured to me in my dreams last night? If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple."

8. "Good morning, babe! I just got out of the shower thinking about how cinnamon buns that do well in school should be called honor rolls."

9. "Have you ever realized that in the mornings, we both become cereal killers?" 😂 🥣

10. "I'm sorry babe, you won't be able to have cereal and milk for breakfast any more. I've been trying to milk the cow but it's been an utter failure."

11. "Morning sweetie! I just wanted to remind you that you are shrimply the best!" 🦐 ❤️

Shutterstock

12. "I hope you have a brew-tiful morning, my love."

13. "Hey babe, what does a thesaurus eat for breakfast? A synonym roll!"

14. "I woke up on the floor this morning, I think I woke up on the wrong side though."

15. "Good morning! I know this might sound cheesy, but I just wanted to remind you how grate you are."

Utilizing small gestures to make your partner feel loved and appreciated is an important aspect of relationship maintenance. That's why it's never a bad idea to find sweet excuses to text your partner and check-in throughout the day.