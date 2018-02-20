I've always thought that figuring out exactly when to propose was the most difficult hurdle to cross before getting engaged. I was wrong. Apparently, people everywhere have confirmed that how they figured out their fiancée's ring size was no easy task and wow, I hope I never have to do this.

I mean, people are out here buying starter rings, tying yarn to their girlfriend's digits, and even stealing rings from their girlfriend's personal jewelry collection. I suppose I've never really considered just how daunting it is to buy an engagement ring, much less one that's the wrong size.

Imagine your partner gets down on one knee and your Meghan Markle moment is finally here. Except when they go to slide your new bling onto your finger (assuming you say yes, of course), it stops just shy of your knuckle. Total mood-killer, right?

To ensure their proposals are all happy tears and nothing else, these people went to extreme (and some not-so-extreme) lengths to figure out their fiancée's ring size before popping the question.

This guy planned ahead and it's so darn cute.

After years of dating you just ask. We knew we wanted to get married after about a year but we weren't ready. I asked about two or three years into dating and when I was getting ready to buy it I had her best friend confirm that it hadn't changed.

- rudelyinterrupts

Um, this is actually sort of brilliant.

I don't think you need a third person here. Put one of her rings on your finger and see how far it goes. That's the size you need to get. Try on some rings and see what size you need.

- Conchobair

By the time this guy was ready to propose, he was a pro.

I had gotten her other rings as gifts in the past. Although, I actually proposed without having a ring purchased yet. I used one of those previous gifts (took it off her hand and put it back on) as a placeholder until we shopped for a setting.

- Dajbman22

Oops! This guy didn't even know that he should've asked about her ring size.

I didn't realize I should get her ring size until I literally was done proposing and putting the ring on her finger. Luckily, it fit.

- clobster5

OK, this is sneaky. Always good to have a partner in crime.

I got a friend of hers to pilfer one her rings for me to use; she also replaced it. Girlfriend (now wife) never knew.

- showme1946

This guy prefers to be practical and TBH, he has a point.

We went to the jewelry store and tried them on. Even 35 years ago I found the whole "pop the question" thing ridiculously antiquated.

- cptnrandy

This guy agrees.

I asked her. As they say, a proposal should never be a surprise.

- punninglinguist

When it's meant to be, it's meant to be.

I asked. She also picked out her dream ring, and actually ended up finding it on eBay for ~1/4 of the retail cost. I ordered it immediately, then let the knowledge of it linger for a few months before springing it. We got married last month. Life's good, mate.

- PrintError

This couple has their own secret language.

We'd been dating for two and a half years. We were walking in the mall, I just said fuck it and kind of just gave her an awkward wink that we should get her ring size, you know, for future reference. Next morning she woke up early and found a few pictures of more or less what she wanted. I proposed roughly two months later and had a good idea of exactly what she wanted. I was terrified of spending 4k on something she hated.

- Sadpanda596

This isn't a terrible idea.

I proposed with flowers then we went together to pick out the ring she wanted.

- joshuar9476

This is some high-tech sh*t.

Haven't yet proposed to her, but I did buy her a ring for our 1st anniversary of dating. One time while we were holding hands I moved a finger around a ring she was already wearing, and counted how long it took. I kept that in mind as I went to buy the ring, and did the same test on a few rings she might like, until I found one which was an approximate match. Yes it may sound weird, but the ring fit her really well.

- PacSan300

I love how creative this is.

I proposed with an empty ring case that had a card that said "Your ring here". I then took her to the jewellery store in the mall under the hotel room I proposed and let her pick a ring/size etc.

- theotherfzone

When in doubt, it's always good to have a backup plan.

I guessed. It was way too big. She had it resized- no big deal. Though it was funny seeing her wear it with yarn tied around it for a week. It looked like a high school girl wearing her boyfriend's class ring.

- LouBrown

If you borrow one of her rings for reference, at least try to return it.

Stole one of her rings off of her jewelry stand. Unfortunately, it was a thumb ring, so it ended up being about 2 sizes too large. To top it off, I lost the ring the day I was going to sneak it back on to her jewelry stand. Fortunately, she likes the engagement ring a lot more than the ring I lost.

- ryanm1803

It's not the end of the world (or your relationship) if the ring doesn't fit at first.

I didn't. Take a good guess (aim a bit high- 'a bit too large' is better than "I can't fit it on my finger"). The phrase "let's get it resized" is fine once the excitement of the actual proposal eases up a bit.

- Current_Poster

Having your partner do all the dirty work is fun but it's also risky. Plus, some people think it's downright demanding. Why should the person you love spend weeks squirming about your ring size when you could just straight-up tell them? This woman explains why it's actually better to help your partner out.

When we discussed marriage I told my boyfriend I had put a few rings I liked on my Pinterest which had my ring size listed on it. Bing bang boom. I really dislike the custom of women expecting men to somehow figure out their ring size and their personal jewelry tastes to find the perfectly sized and perfectly chosen ring that they will want to wear for the rest of their life. I suppose some men like that challenge? I don't feel it's necessary to make them jump through hoops.

- orangepeeling

Well, there you have it. If you and your partner have talked about tying the knot, maybe email them the link to this article — you know, for inspiration. Bing, bang, boom.

