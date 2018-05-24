Seasonal Instagram captions are 100 percent a thing. I know because this is exactly how I organize the hundreds of archived captions I keep in the Notes section of my phone. Instagram addicts unite! If you're anything like me, you're just about ready to start working on your summer-themed captions. First up: Instagram captions for photos of your summer fling.

Sure, you can throw a few lines about summer lovin' in there, but you don't want to make things sound more serious than they are. Remember, summer lovin' happened so fast. It's not like your summer fling is going to turn out to be the Danny to your Sandy or anything (at least, not as far as you can tell). Just to be safe, you want to keep these captions as casual as your date. Think of this photo as more of a one-time cameo for your summer fling than a starring role.

The key to a good Instagram caption is brevity (so it's not all that different from your summer fling). The quicker you can your point across — so that your followers can spend more time looking at the photo than reading your caption — the better. If you can throw in a summer pun or two (without sounding too cheesy), your likes will be just like the temperature — in the triple digits. Try any one of these 15 Instagram captions this summer.

"Hot like the summer sun. Quick like the summer nights." Giphy I think this accurately sums up everyone's dream summer fling, no?

"Summertime and the lovin' is easy." Giphy OK, so the actual song by Ella Fitzgerald says, "Summertime and the livin' is easy," but this version totally works, too.

"Summer was made for sandy toes and salty kisses." Giphy This is pretty self-explanatory. Obviously, you'll need to reassess the situation when the seasons change.

"I'd like to ride the ocean waves with you." Giphy Because why not?

"Tan lines fade but summer memories never do." Giphy Hopefully, you won't be filing these memories under, "OMG, what was I thinking?"

"Just when I thought I had a break from school, you were my midsummer night's dream." Giphy Wow. Shakespeare is quaking.

"I'm so glad I checked you off my summer bucket list." Giphy Alternatively, you could just type, "Summer To-Do List: You, check."

"Summer school never looked so good." Giphy Hey, I bet you could teach this person a thing or two about summer flings.

"Here's to summer in Mali-boo!" Giphy So you're not actually in Malibu, this is you making the most of your staycation.

"I sea you, baby." Giphy Here for the puns. Always.

"You're my favorite summer adventure." Giphy Define adventure.

"Life's better in flip-flops and summer's better with you." Giphy Come on. How cute is this?

"Be my summer getaway." Giphy It's a metaphor, duh.

"Let's make a pact to watch more sunsets than Netflix together." Giphy Ugh. The most romantic.