In the summertime, once the sun sets and a cool breeze rolls in, that's when the real party begins. You may live for long days spent relaxing on the sand, but you can't deny the nighttime is so dreamy. I can't quite put my finger on it, but there's something in the air that makes you want to hit the town with your best girlfriends, or cuddle up close to your summer fling under the stars. It's no wonder why they sing about those romantic nights in Grease rather than the days, and you'll need some Instagram captions for summer nights to remember it all forever.

When I lived in New York City, it was as if the nighttime turned the city into a whole new place. The days were filled with getting lost in adventure, and the nights were meant for toasting with your friends at a rooftop bar. Even though you could feel the heat coming off the buildings, it was still cool enough to head out in your favorite sundress and party until dawn.

Since summer is right around the corner, you'll need to be prepared for all of these beautiful moments. Remember to take lots of pictures, and you'll be able to post those photos right away with any of these 23 captions. Round up your crew, pose for the perfect shot, caption it on the 'Gram, and keep enjoying your sweet summer nights.

1. "Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too." — Beau Taplin

2. "Here's to the nights we felt alive." — Eve 6, "Here's To The Night"

3. "Good company and summer nights." — Unknown

4. "Long live summer nights." — Unknown

5. "I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." — Susan Branch

6. "Summer nights and city lights." — Unknown

7. "Life is made of small moments like this." — Unknown

8. "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lily Pulitzer

9. "Dope days, chill nights, good company, and mellow vibes." — Unknown

10. "Sunsets and palm trees." — Unknown

11. "Slow dance these summer nights, our disco ball's my kitchen light." — LANY, "ILYSB"

12. "Here's to the nights that turned into mornings with friends who turned into family." — Unknown

13. "Tonight, we are young, so let's set the world on fire, we can burn brighter than the sun." — Fun., "We Are Young"

14. "Let's go somewhere where the stars kiss the ocean." — Unknown

15. "Here's to the nights we don't remember and the friends we won't forget." — Lee Brice, "Friends We Won't Forget"

16. "Summer days driftin' away, to uh-oh those summer nights." — Grease, "Summer Nights"

17. "Freedom and fireflies in the air." — Billy Currington, "We Are Tonight"

18. "We were doin' it right. We were comin' alive. Yeah, caught in a southern summer, barefoot, blue jean night." — Jake Owen, "Barefoot Blue Jean Night"

19. "Laugh until we think we'll die, barefoot on a summer night. Never could be sweeter than with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, "Home"

20. "Hot summer nights, mid July when you and I were forever wild." — Lana Del Rey, "Young and Beautiful"

21. "Yes, I do enjoy walking at night. The world's more to my liking then, not so loud, not so fast, not so crowded, and a good deal more mysterious." — Cornelia Funke

22. "The rest of the world was black and white, but we were in screaming color." — Taylor Swift, "Out of The Woods"

23. "I love you like a summer night." — Unknown