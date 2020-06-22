Something old, something new, something borrowed, something new... and something to cover your face. That could be the new twist on the traditional wedding rhyme, but that last addition isn't for good luck — it's for the safety of you and your guests. Fortunately, there are so many face masks to wear on your wedding day that won't compromise your bridal *lewk.*

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted upcoming weddings in numerous ways. Brides are having to take extra precautions by changing to an outdoor venue, significantly reducing their headcount, ensuring that guests are seated 6 feet apart, and in some cases, even pushing off the date or having a virtual wedding instead. Another way in which weddings may look different in the COVID-19 era is that many brides are opting to wear masks while they say "I do," given that the CDC is recommending face coverings in public for the foreseeable future.

The good news is, it is indeed possible to keep everyone safe while still looking 100% stunning — because couture designers, mainstream stores, and Etsy sellers alike are all producing a plethora of chic masks to choose from. Here are some options to consider for your big day, whether you're going to be an all-white classic bride, an edgy and unconventional bride, or a boho bride in head-to-toe vintage.

Glam In Gold GO GOLD Sequins Mask $20 | Shukuru Couture SEE ON SHUKURU COUTURE Shukuru Couture is a black-founded fashion line that makes pieces designed to "help women feel graceful and beautiful no matter the occasion" — like this glitzy sequined mask. If you're going for a glamorous vibe on your wedding day, this eye-catching mask is the perfect accessory. Plus, it's designed with practicality and comfort in mind: it's washable, it has an opening for a filter insert, and it fits snugly on the head with one elastic strap.

Reversible & Right On Trend Alewa Reversible Mask $25 | Akese Stylelines SEE ON AKESE STYLELINES Jennifer Akese-Burney, the designer behind Akese Stylelines, was born and raised in Ghana — but now she's bringing her bold, vibrant pieces to the Chicago fashion scene. Her line includes a multitude of reusable handmade mask options, but this one stands out because it's reversible, featuring two different African prints on each side. It's also worth mentioning that it's made with a durable non-woven interfacing fabric for an additional layer of filter protection.

Simple & Sweet White Eyelet: Adult Size/ Washable Cotton Facial Mask $19 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY There's something undeniably lovely about eyelet — which is precisely what this best-selling white mask a stellar find. Since it's made with 100% cotton, it's breathable AF (which is a godsend, particularly on a hot day), and it also features layers of protection as well as a disposable filter for added reassurance safety-wise. The soft, comfy spandex-jersey ear loops don't hurt, either.

Blue Beauty Blue lace mask Cotton face mask Reusable Washable Protective mask Filter pocket Wedding mask face coverings $15.20 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY Still in need of "something blue?" Look no further than this elegant lace mask, which comes with both a white background and beige background, depending on your preferences.

Striking In Silk Double layered Silk Satin Face Mask - Filter Pocket Option Available $19 | Etsy There's no fabric that feels more luxurious against your skin than silk — so treat yourself on your big day to this lavish (yet budget-friendly) double-layered mask, which comes in several bridal-ready neutral tones (like ivory, champagne, nude beige, and gray). Note that a filter pocket can be added to the mask for an upcharge of $7.

Cute Coordination Wedding face mask Bride and Groom Face Mask Mr and Mrs Masks for Wedding Party Custom Face Mask Wedding Face Masks for Guests personalized $13.70 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY Why not flaunt your new nuptials with these adorable coordinating masks? With a slew of color and text options (Mrs. and Mrs., bride and groom, etc.) to choose from, the set can be personalized to match your tastes — and numerous Etsy reviewers rave about their "soft material" and high quality construction.

Bold & Beaded Wedding face mask, Beaded bridal face mask, Embroidered lace face mask $39.60 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY The craftsmanship on this beaded little number is honestly breathtaking — with a smattering of tiny pearls, and a lace and embroidery overlay, it's sure to add a little romance to your look on the big day.

Luxe Lace Bridal Lace Face Mask $40 | Daniela Tabois SEE ON DANIELA TABOIS Brooklyn-based Daniela Tabois created a whole line of face masks for modern brides, each of which looks chic and unique AF. Support a Black-owned brand while also strutting down the aisle in style with this muslin face mask, which features an ornate lace design.

Fancy Fringe Fashion Stylish Cotton Face Mask with Lace fringe Pink | dust mask Festival look boho wedding mask Adult size soft adjustable elastic $42 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY Calling all boho brides: This fringe-lined mask will bring all the Coachella vibes to your ceremony. Not only is it adorned with gorgeous crochet lace, but it also features a nose wire for a better fit on your face.

Breathtaking Butterflies Butterfly Mask — Ivory $28 | Claire Pettibone SEE ON CLAIRE PETTIBONE This mask by bridal designer Claire Pettibone is framed by lace butterflies — which is one her signature motifs. The designer notes that the butterfly is a symbol of "hope and beauty," which can definitely come in handy on your big day. You can feel especially good about purchasing this one, because for every mask sold, Pettibone is donating one to healthcare and frontline workers.

A Stylish Set MR + MRS DRESSY FACEMASKS $160 | MAISON DE CARINE SEE ON MAISON DE CARINE These coordinating masks may be a bit of a splurge, but given that they're hand-made by the talented seamstresses at Carine's Bridal Atelier, you can bet these quality masks are well worth the investment. In the name of inclusivity, you can choose from two groom two bride, or corresponding bride and groom masks — and since they come in multiple sizes, you're pretty much guaranteed a flawless fit. Oh, and did I mention that for every purchase, Carine's donates not one but two masks to those on the frontline?

Chic Chantilly Lace Provocateur $45 | Katie May SEE ON KATIE MAY Safety — but make it fashion. That might as well be the motto behind bridal designer Katie May's line of face masks, which includes this absolute stunner with Chantilly lace and trim. Now that the brand reached their goal of donating 20,000 masks to workers on the frontlines, they're contributing a percentage of proceeds for every mask sold to No Kid Hungry. This particular triple-layer mask, which is handmade in Los Angeles, is available in several different hues — including black, navy, and bordeaux if you're looking to amp up the drama.

Fetching Floral Grey embroidered lace face mask - 100% double cotton lining - three-layer - Bridal Collection $19 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY Talk about a statement piece — this vintage-inspired face mask features intricate floral embroidery, which can add a touch of intrigue to an otherwise simple bridal ensemble. It comes in both elastic and tie-on ribbon closure options, so you can pick whichever one is more comfortable for you.

Details For Days Face Mask For Bride, Silk and Lace Face Mask, Wedding Face Mask For Bride $34.52 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY It's no wonder this mask has a five-star rating on Etsy: The attention to detail is off the charts. The mask is made with two layers of high-quality cotton, one layer of 100% silk, and ivory lace with clear sequins to top it all off. Plus, it has a pocket for inserting your own filter if you'd like some extra protection on your big day.