The year 2020 has been filled with Zoom meetings, Zoom happy hours, Zoom trivia nights, and everything virtual in-between. So, really, it's no surprise that your holiday celebrations might follow suit. Of course, you'd love to gather IRL with your friends and fam — but that doesn't mean a Zoom shindig can't be fun AF. You can still have plenty of laughs when try one of these 15 Christmas games to play on Zoom during your virtual holiday bash.

As of Dec. 16, the holiday guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that people limit their holiday travel and opt for virtual celebrations with people outside their immediate household. Virtual holiday games are a good way to share some laughs from afar. Once small talk runs out, though, you might want a game to help you keep things going. Thankfully, there are plenty of affordable virtual games you can purchase on websites like Etsy, as well as free games you can play. (For the pricier games, you can always split the cost among your guests.) Keep in mind many of the Etsy games require PowerPoint, but if you don't have it, you can try a 30-day free trial with this link, according to the descriptions of the games on Etsy.

1. Christmas JeoParody

This game is inspired by the hit television game show Jeopardy. You and your pals will answer trivia about the holidays, such as "Christmas Songs," "Christmas Movies," "Christmas Food and Drink," "Christmas Characters," "St. Nick," and "Popular Christmas Toys." After you download the game, you can check out this quick YouTube instructional video for a step-by-step process on how to use it with PowerPoint.

2. Wheel of Christmas Game

Try your luck at the Wheel of Christmas game, which is modeled after Wheel of Fortune, and is compatible with Macs and PCs (but keep in mind the scoreboard will only work on PCs). There are 13 rounds for people to solve, and even a real spinning wheel with sound effects. This simple YouTube tutorial will help you make sure everything runs smoothly.

3. The Emoji Game Christmas Edition

You'll need to guess the answers that are spelled out in emoji form in this Christmas game. To keep you guessing, there are 30 rounds to make for an exciting quiz night.

4. Virtual Scavenger Hunt Christmas

You can bring the adventure indoors with this virtual scavenger hunt. You'll need to find a range of household items related to Christmas to win the game.

5. Holiday Answer Battle with Scoreboard

`The holiday answer battle features 13 rounds. You'll need to give responses to categories such as, "Birds Listed In The 12 Days Of Christmas," "Common Holiday Cookie Shapes," "Holiday Movies," and more. There's another helpful tutorial to make sure you've got it down pat.

6. Virtual Christmas Escape Room - Escape The South Pole

In this escape room, the South Pole elves have captured Santa and trapped him. You'll need to save Christmas by helping him escape. According to the game's description on Etsy, it "can be played in teams or as one big group ... over video chat. All you need is your own pens and paper."

7. Christmas Games MegaPack

There are 10 exciting games in this Christmas megapack. You can choose from Escape From Azkaban, Reindeer Racing Championship, and more.

8. Christmas Holiday Friendly Trivia

This game has 10 rounds of questions and answers. You can even edit the questions and answers to suit your own game preferences. And to make it Zoom friendly, all you have to do is share your screen.

9. Virtual Christmas Snap

You'll need to pay close attention during this game, which shows players 25 pictures for 5 seconds and then asks a question about the picture.

10. 5 Second Party

This festive game will have you racing against the clock. You'll get a Christmas subject and have five seconds to name three examples of that subject.

11. Virtual Christmas Music Quiz

You can test your Christmas music knowledge with this quiz game. The questions come with visuals and are suitable for both novices and die-hard holiday music fans. Plus, this game was designed specially for screen-sharing, so you should be able to handle it with no issues.

12. Word Scramble Christmas Anagram Game

There are 25 rounds in this word puzzle game, where you have to guess what the word is out of the anagram.

13. Christmas Scavenger Hunt

If you're looking for an easy and free game to play, you can organize a Christmas scavenger hunt during your virtual gathering. You can come up with a list of 15 Christmas-related objects such as ornaments, gifts, and stockings, and then give everyone time to see how many they can find. Finally, tally up the scores to see who won.

14. Christmas Charades

Get ready to take the spotlight with a game of Christmas charades. Each player will have a chance to act out a Christmas-related word, such as Santa Claus, Christmas tree, and reindeer. The players watching will compete to see who can guess the unknown word first. You can even use breakout rooms if you have too big of a party.

15. Name the Holiday Tune

This musical guessing game will have your guests singing in no time. Play (or hum!) snippets of different holiday favorites — but leave out the most recognizable chorus — for everyone to hear, such as Michael Bublé's version of "White Christmas," "All I Want for Christmas" by Mariah Carey, or "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande. See who can guess the name of the song first, and the person or team with the most points at the end is the winner.

With so many options to choose from, you're bound to find some kind of holiday game to spice up your virtual gathering. And if one game gets stale, you have plenty of holiday games to keep the party going all night long — so grab your computer charger, and study up on your holiday trivia.

