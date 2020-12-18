Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, your holiday gatherings may look a little different this year. Since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends against traveling for the holidays as of Dec. 16, you may be opting for a virtual gathering with your friends and family. You can use a teleconferencing platform like Zoom to easily connect with guests, and if everyone needs a little help loosening up, you try one (or all) of these fun Zoom Icebreakers to kick off your virtual shindig.

The CDC still lists virtual gatherings as the safest way to gather with people outside of your immediate household, which means your parties will look a little different this year. If you're planning a holiday gathering with a group of people who don't know each other, it can get a little awkward at times, especially when you're meeting over a computer screen. A few ice breakers at the beginning of your virtual party can help your guests get to know each other and feel more comfortable to speak up. There are plenty of quick activities you can use, from two truths and a lie to show and tell. They may seem simple, but they're a great way to let people get creative and show their personality.

1. 2 Truths and A Lie

This classic ice breaker is always gets people laughing. Set aside some time for each person think about two truths and a lie about their lives, and then have the sharing person say their statements. After everyone gives their guesses, have the person reveal their lie.

2. Favorite Activity During Quarantine

Since quarantine has got plenty of people cooped up at home with more time on their hands, go around the virtual room and find out what everyone's been up to. Whether it's something small like meditating each morning or a larger goal like starting a side hustle, you can learn a lot about your guests from the way they spend their time.

3. Holiday Show & Tell

Have everyone grab something related to the holidays laying around their home. It could be something such as a DIY Christmas decor they made or a gift they've wrapped for a loved one. Go around the virtual gathering and have guests share where they got the holiday object or why it's so special.

4. Say Something You're Grateful For

You can set your holiday party off on a good note by having everyone share what they're grateful for. Giving thanks in a group helps lift the mood and spread positivity.

5. Quarantine Bingo

You can get to know some fun facts about each other by playing quarantine bingo. There are plenty of virtual bingo sheets you can pull up on Instagram, such as IGN's quarantine bingo. Through the game, you'll discover who attempted a TikTok, who stayed in pajamas for over two days, and more.

6. Share a Photo Of A Favorite Memory

You can have everyone share a photo on their phone of a favorite memory or memorable even. Give each person some time to explain why their throwback photo from the past is significant.

7. Dream Vacation Destination

Since everyone probably hasn't traveled for a vacay in the past year due to the pandemic, you can have everyone share what's their top holiday destination for the future, and what's No. 1 on their must-see list when they go.

8. Share an Embarrassing Story

Sharing an embarrassing story is one of the best ways to break the ice in a group of strangers. There are sure to be hilarious tales that'll get everyone feeling more open in no time.

