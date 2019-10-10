So you've got a crush – now what? You can watch their Instagram Stories and try to "accidentally" run into them while they're out. You can convince your mutual friends to create an event where you two can see each other. You can bring your A-game every time you leave your house on the off-chance you bump into them. Or here's another thought: If you want to hang out, send one of these casual texts to your crush and let them know. (Gasp!) Yes, it's scary. But it can be done in a way that's casual rather than a potentially catastrophic.

I've been bold approximately once in my life, and it was to ask my crush to get a drink. We'd been chatting on Tinder, and while I was in his neighborhood with my roommate, I decided to take the plunge. "I'm in the area," I said, "and I'd love to see you while I'm here if you're free." It paid off, because now he's my husband. (#JustSaying.) Though I had the benefit of having nothing to lose — no one would know if he turned me down, as we didn't have any mutual friends — there are plenty of casual texts you can send to your crush depending on your situation.

Texts That Suggest Your Interest Shutterstock It's OK if you're feeling a little shy, but don't let the fear of rejection hold you back. If you don't want to totally lay yourself on the line, take a subtle approach. You can let them know that you're looking to hang without actually confessing your crush. That way, you can play the invitation off as platonic if you need to save face. "Are you going to Lauren's party tonight? I'd love to see you there."

"It was great running into you last week. We should make that happen more often (and maybe on purpose next time)."

"What are your thoughts on pizza? A new place just opened up, and I've been looking for someone to check it out with me."

"I feel like I haven't seen you in forever. Are you around to catch up over coffee this week?"

"The weather is supposed to be great this weekend. If you're looking for someone to take advantage of it with, hit me up."

Texts That Make Them Feel Needed Believe it or not, you can express your needs without actually seeming needy. Make your crush believe they have something that you need, whether that is a skill or knowhow or just great company. Not only will your crush feel flattered — it will also give you an excuse to hang out without actually asking them out. "Are you down for going to Game of Thrones bar trivia tomorrow night? You know that show better than anyone."

"I'm in desperate need of a study buddy. Are you free on Sunday to hit the library with me?"

"I have a coworker's housewarming coming up this weekend, but I'm kind of dreading going on my own. How about you join me and make it more fun?"

"You're a major movie buff, right? Want to come see this artsy flick with me this weekend and explain it to me?"

"I've been craving some good sushi. If you take me to the best sushi restaurant you know, then dinner is on me."

Texts That Leave Little Doubt About How You Feel If beating around the bush isn't your thing, then more power to you. Go ahead and leave no ambiguity about what you want by telling your crush exactly how you feel. After all, setting a date and making a plan will make it harder for you crush to say "no" than an open-ended invite might. Plus, you can still keep your message light so you don't freak out your crush by coming on too strong. "You. Me. Bowling this weekend. I want to see if you're as good as you say you are."

"Full disclosure: I think you're cute. Want to be cute together over drinks this week?"

"It's been so long since I've seen you. Can we get dinner tomorrow so I can confirm you're as attractive as I remember you being?"

"So I've been crushing on you for a while now. Want to make my day by asking me out?"

"I've been thinking about you a lot lately, and I think that means I should finally ask you on a date. What does your week look like?"