Halloween is just around the corner, and one of the best ways to kick off the festivities is by decorating your surroundings. If you've been connecting with you friends and coworkers from home using remote video conferencing platforms like Zoom, you can even add a virtual background to your chat to give it a festive touch. To start celebrating spooky season, here are 14 Halloween Zoom backgrounds you can try during your next remote gathering.

When outings to haunted houses and pumpkin patches aren't possible IRL, there are plenty of Zoom backdrop options featuring classic Halloween scenes to give you those spooky season feels. To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, make sure you're using a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later.

Once you're on a compatible device, you can change your virtual background by signing into your account, heading to Settings, and selecting the Virtual Background tab. You can choose from a wide variety of Zoom's backdrops or upload your own background. Royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels have plenty of holiday backdrops to choose from. If you're able, you can also consider donating to the creators on the free sites, when it asks after your download the photo.

Now, on to the fun. Check out these backdrops as you gear up for a virtual Halloween party:

1. Witch's House in the Moonlight

Set an eerie vibe to your Zoom meeting with this backdrop of a witch flying on a broomstick in the moonlight.

2. Dogs in Costume

If you're a canine lover, this backdrop is for you. There are three adorable dogs donning their best ghost costumes.

3. Pumpkin Harvest

You can transport yourself to the pumpkin patch with this image, featuring a full harvest of the seasonal gourds.

4. Candy Corn

One of the best parts about Halloween is trick-or-treating. Show off your love of the holiday's iconic treat with this Candy Corn background.

5. Gravestones

You'll give a good scare with this gravestone backdrop, featuring two girls in matching black outfits.

6. Skeletons

Anyone who catches a glimpse of this skeleton backdrop will surely be scared to the bone.

7. Jack-o-Lantern

The classic pumpkin from your childhood gets a twist with this Jack-o-Lantern background, which features spooky blue fog coming out of it's face.

8. Beware Sign

Give your pals a proper warning of all the danger to come with this Beware sign background.

9. Pumpkin Carving

It's time to get crafty with this pumpkin carving scene.

10. "Eat, Drink, and Be Scary"

You can welcome your visitors with this "Eat, Drink, and Be Scary" sign, which basically sums up the spirit of Halloween.

11. Boo!

This minimalist background features a simple "Boo" message on a black box and pumpkins laid out around it.

12. Halloween Candies

It's not Halloween until you've got your bowl of candies out. Fair warning, this background will make you want some actual candy, so it might be good to have a real bag of goodies handy.

13. Witch with Pumpkin

This scene of a witch standing with a pumpkin in her hands will send chills down your spine.

14. Cobwebs

Halloween decorations aren't complete without the perfect set of cobwebs.

With so many ways to "decorate" your virtual celebration, you may need to put a few Zoom Halloween parties on the calendar to get through them all.