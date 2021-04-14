Some people consider three a crowd. Others consider three a party. And while not all celebs are down to discuss their bedroom activities, others are more than happy to give their take on ménages à trois. If you're curious about the experience, then these celebrity quotes about threesomes may just give you a little insight into how they work. From the good to the bad to the total awkward, these steamy quotes all have one thing in common: They're honest AF.

Thinking about having a threesome yourself? According to Elise Schuster, a sexuality educator and co-founder of expert advice app okayso, the best way to handle the experience is by planning ahead. "Although there are spur-of-the-moment threesomes that happen, a more successful threesome will generally be one that's planned to some degree ahead of time," Schuster previously told Elite Daily. "...Talking about the sex we want to have before we have it can be a sexy experience and can help ensure that everyone involved is having the most fun possible."

These celebs certainly aren't afraid to talk about the sex they want, and their candid quotes about sex leave little to the imagination. Shout-out to these sex-positive famous folks for keeping it real.

Brody Jenner Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brody Jenner spoke about his experiences with threesomes involving his then-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter during a June 2015 interview with GQ. "We're not opposed to having somebody else join in on our sexcapades," he said. Later, he added, "A lot of people are nervous to bring up that subject, 'Hey, what about having a threesome?' I truly believe that a lot more people are a lot more receptive than you think. And when the conversation was brought up, Kaitlynn said, 'I actually don't mind that at all.' So I was extremely excited about that."

Chrissy Teigen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In her 2018 song "She Bad" with YG, Cardi B rapped about wanting to have a threesome with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna. Later, during a September 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teigen was asked about the threesome lyric by a caller, as well as who her "ideal threesome duo" would involve. "Literally that threesome," Teigen said. "I'm like, 'Omg, I'm so boring,' and I would just literally be the one in the corner watching." Later, she added, "Any group that I'm lumped into Rihanna with, I'm very happy."

Cardi B Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "She Bad" wasn't the only time Cardi has talked about threesomes. During a March 2017 interview with VLAD-TV, Cardi said she and Offset occasionally engaged in threesomes, but they're not really her style. "When I do it, it's just only to satisfy my dude. To get cool points with my dude," she said. "But I never really enjoy it. I enjoy intimacy. So I enjoy intimacy with me and a girl. I enjoy intimacy with me and my guy. When it's the three thing, it's just like a show. It's fake, like porn. You just doing it to look good."

Amber Rose Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a September 2016 episode of her podcast Loveline with Amber Rose, the model opened up about her first-ever threesome, which apparently didn't go so well. "We kinda just got together — it was a guy and a girl — and it was f*cking horrible," she admitted. "It was the worst. It was horrible. I am literally having sleepless nights... I felt the pressure, getting older, to experience new things and I did it against my better judgment because I talk about sex a lot." Later, she added, "I hated it. Because I feel like I am a very passionate lover and I like that one-on-one passion. With the threesome I felt like there was no passion. There was no kissing and rolling around. All those moments were not there."

Big Sean Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though he didn't offer many details, Big Sean did give threesomes a thumbs-up during an August 2013 interview with Rolling Stone. When asked about his song "Mona Lisa" (which is about threesomes, FYI), he said, "I feel like a threesome is an important part of life, something you've got to experience before you die." However, when asked whether his then-girlfriend Naya Rivera felt the same way, he said, "I don't know if my girl would agree ... I know my girl wouldn't do that!"

Jada Pinkett Smith Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith brought up the subject of threesomes during a June 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, where she revealed she had experimented with a threesome when she was "very young." However, she decided it wasn't her thing. "I didn't like it," she said. "It just didn't have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, 'Well, that's not for me.'" She later added, "But I always think if I was in love with two people, that's another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, 'Hey.'"

Lady Gaga Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first time Lady Gaga spoke about threesomes was back in May 2011, when she was asked about her collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg on the comedy song "3 Way." After a host from the Detroit radio show Mojo in the Morning asked if she'd ever had a threesome herself, Gaga said, "I suppose I have, yes. I don't want to reveal too much. I just can say the truth." Later, during a November 2013 appearance on Howard Stern's SirisXM radio show, the pop star was asked whether she and her then-boyfriend, Taylor Kinney, would have a threesome. "That sounds like fun!" she said, but when pressed, she added, "Here's the thing: I'm not the type of person that's having sex all the time with lots of random people. I don't do that. I'm in a monogamous relationship, we're having a good time, we've been together awhile... If it were to come up, it comes up."

Channing Tatum Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images During a Golden Globes after-party in 2015, Channing Tatum and his then-wife Jenna Dewan met Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, and apparently, sparks were flying. During a May 2015 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Clarke even joked about wanting to "have something sexual" with the couple. Later, when asked what he thought about Clarke's comment during a June 2015 appearance on Howard Stern's SirisXM radio show, Tatum said he would definitely be down for a threesome. "Oh, come on. What guy in their right mind [wouldn't be into it]?" he asked Stern. "I would put on some loin cloths and some swords or whatever to make it happen. Look, I'll go find a dragon if you guys really want me to. Like, I'll figure it out."

Saweetie Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not long before announcing her split from Quavo, Saweetie appeared on Justin Laboy and Justin Combs' Respectfully Justin show in March 2021, where she was asked whether she would ever agree to a threesome with her boyfriend. Saweetie told the hosts she would be into it, and she would even "give [Quavo] the honor of picking" the person with whom they had a threesome.

Anna Faris Carlos Tischler/Getty Images News/Getty Images During the press tour for her book, Unqualified, in October 2017, Anna Faris opened up about the most awkward threesome story she'd ever heard on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the "extra" party ended up getting pregnant. "I was totally speechless. I mean, what do you say?" Faris told Meyers, later adding, "Because in my book, I talk about things that sound better than they are, and one of them is having a threesome."

Bella Thorne Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After going public with her then-girlfriend Tana Mongeau in September 2017, Bella Thorne received some criticism from her ex, Blackbear. When he called Thorne "irrelevant" in a since-deleted tweet, she replied, "you didn't seem upset when we talked 30 min ago about having a threesome lol."

Mod Sun Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images After engaging in a polyamorous relationship with Thorne and Mongeau, rapper Mod Sun offered some deets about the complicated dynamic during a June 2019 interview with the Daily Mail. "These were two girls that wanted to explore their sexuality. But I just never saw it happen," he said. "I didn't want any part of that to happen because I was in love with Bella. I didn't even like Tana at the beginning ... There were a few times where it almost went down [a threesome] but it never happened."

Brooks Laich Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images In February 2020, former NHL star Brooks Laich talked about exploring his sexuality with his then-wife Julianne Hough during an appearance on the How Men Think podcast. Though Laich said he's open to trying new things in the bedroom, he revealed he isn't into the idea of a threesome. "When you're younger... that's all that's on your brain," he said of threesomes. "As a young dude, you're just thinking of exploring and that would sound amazing. And then once you grow and you get some emotional capacity and emotional intelligence, and in this stage in my life, I'm looking for a deeper connection and romance. Not a threesome."