14 Best Sex-Positive Instagram Accounts You Need To Follow For A Spicier Feed

For a platform that can be so full of mundane moments, Instagram is ripe with art that makes you shift in your seat as you're scrolling. As a whole, Instagram is a great because you get to soak up art you normally wouldn't have access to because it's too niche or taboo or from another country. And this happens to be the case with all the best sex-positive Instagram art accounts. The creatives behind them never run out of intriguing ways to depict sexual desire — between people of different and the same genders, in interracial relationships, of all body shapes and sizes, and with their own distinct touch. They're actively dissolving mainstream depictions of sex as an activity that is heteronormative, straightforward, or purely functional.

From not-so-chaste neck kisses to moments of quiet reflection during sexting to full-blown hooking up, the art displayed on these accounts offer both sexual fantasy and reality. Add some sparkles, some bugs, and the soft embrace of lingerie, lovers, and lust. So, if you're looking for a little bit of well-crafted sin-spiration to add to your feed, look no further. Here are 14 accounts that will truly put you in the mood.

1 @regards_coupables regards_coupables on Instagram With a handle that's French for "guilty looks," @regards_coupables is a Paris-based Insta account that thrives on leaving things to the viewer's imagination. The account is comprised of line drawings of couples hooking up with little details — nipples and other places meant to be kissed — erased. With quippy merch like T-shirts that read "More Sex, Less Problems," @regards_coupables brings much-needed attention to the guilty pleasures we hold in our hearts.

2 @alphachanneling alphachanneling on Instagram @alphachanneling's illustrations are a topsy-turvy, almost psychedelic delight. When asked about inspiration, @alphachanneling tells Elite Daily, "I am inspired by both high and low culture — from mysticism and the occult, to folk art, outsider art, and indigenous art; from pornography, kink, and BDSM to yoga, tantra, and the healing arts. Ecstatic poetry has shown me that art can simply be praise and an expression of joy and love." If you want a conversation starter for your coffee table, @alphachanneling offers an anthology of pieces in their art book, Book of the Utopian Erotic. There's also Alphacoloring Vol. 1, an @alphachanneling adult coloring book, which puts a real emphasis on "adult."

4 @cecile_hoodie cecile_hoodie on Instagram @cecile_hoodie's art is a mix of sumptuous textures, glitter, plastic, and thought-provoking slogans. The account's fairy-like palette and grunge aesthetic is reminiscent of '90s kinderwhore era, lead by artists like Courtney Love of Hole. Paris-based artist Cécile Hoodie tackles everything from racism to social media censorship to consent. For Hoodie, pressures of the patriarchy — both men's entitlement when it comes to sex and women being slut-shamed — are driving factors in her work. "I think that loving sex is normal and healthy, and I love it. But loving sex doesn’t mean with everyone and under any circumstances. And some men tend to forget about it," Hoodie tells Elite Daily. While Hoodie takes on tough topics, she does so with attitude, humor, and an inviting pink glow. Her biggest goal with her account is to help viewers reflect on social and sexual norms. "It doesn't matter if it’s nostalgia, joy, sadness," Hoodie says. "I think the main thing is not what you feel, but to feel it."

6 @bobbypinss bobbypinss on Instagram In her IG bio, Bobby Larson describes herself "high femme Colombiana Barbie and real-life queer Veronica Lodge." On @bobbypinss, you'll find voluptuous feminine forms serving looks in garters, balcony bras, and stilettos. You'll also find delicately weeping characters in cowboy hats, femme werewolves at the grocery store (for Halloween), and pin-ups in candy cane thigh-highs (for Christmas). The play on words that is @bobbypinss is perfect for an artist like Larson that adheres so well to the '60s aesthetic.

8 @bonercandy69 bonercandy69 on Instagram The work of artist Nikki Peck, a.k.a. @bonercandy69, is ripe with texture. In between the makeouts and hookups, we get detailed knuckles, creased dresses, wooden floorboards, body hair and bugs, tentacles, and prickly 5 o'clock shadow. But it's not just the texture that catches your eye: it's the fact that women are subjects, not objects in Peck's work. When asked about inspiration for the drawings, Peck cites pornographic images that are used a springboard to "illustrate a liberated vision of female, queer, and non-binary sexuality." Peck also uses friends, female-produced porn, sexts, and solicited and unsolicited DMs to @bonercandy69 as reference material. "Through my pen and ink drawings, I explore sexuality as it relates to identity, curiosity, strength, and liberation," Peck tells Elite Daily. "The audience I have gained through Instagram has encouraged me to collaborate with other female artists, feminists, and friends that are interested in promoting community, and positive experiences around sexuality." Peck topples the male gaze with art that is bold, sexy and empowering.

13 @melodieperrault melodieperrault on Instagram Melodie Perrault makes drawings for the quintessential "bad girl" — no matter how they might identify. The Montreal, Canada-based (tattoo) artist feeds followers a diet of tongue-in-cheek text, absolute sass, and thoroughly freed nipples. Some illustrations have a gentle wit, like the person grinning at their phone above the caption "You're my favorite notification." Others are less delicate, like the "Rest in P*ssy" gravestone and the "Buffet" sign pointing between a figure's legs. There's an interesting duality in Perrault's drawings because of the devil horns motif. The horns should signal "evil," but in Perrault's work, it comes off as simply being more "naughty" than "nice." The characters are so carefree and pleased with their words and decisions that the horns seem arbitrary — almost like slut-shaming or any sort of social stigma, really. @melodieperrault is chicken soup for the thot soul.