13 Tweets From Fans Who Ship Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels

If you know anything about Selena Gomez, you know she's the greatest BFF anyone could ask for. She's supportive, loyal as hell, and seems like she'd do anything for her friends — even if that means giving an impromptu performance at their concert and commemorating that relationship with a tattoo. Gomez and fellow singer-songwriter Julia Michaels are serious friendship goals; getting matching tattoos on Nov. 11 only confirmed how close they are. Ever since the concert and the tattoos, tweets from fans who ship Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels' friendship make it all the more clear — how could you not stan these two?

Gomez and Michaels concluded their surprise Nov. 11 performance at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles with a sweet smooch, but before you get too excited, remember these wise words from The Killers: "It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss." Though Selena-Julia shippers — dare I say... Jelena shippers? — are wondering what the lip-lock means, neither Gomez nor Michaels has ever indicated they're more than close friends. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Gomez and Michaels about the status of their friendship, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.) I may not know anything for sure about their relationship, but I do know I love their bond just as much as their fans do.

