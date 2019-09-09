Being away from bae is never easy, especially when you're turned on. Fortunately, there are plenty of creative ways to blow off some sexual steam, even when you're apart. Crafting the perfect texts to send your partner when you're horny is not only fun, but it can also help maintain a physical connection. Plus, keeping the sensual vibes on full blast while you're not together ensures that once you're reunited, you'll both be overflowing with anticipation. According to Dr. Michelle Drouin, a professor of psychology at Purdue University Fort Wayne and an online relationship expert, the appeal of sexting can be easily explained by psychology.

“It is almost like pornography, created especially for you," Drouin previously told Elite Daily. "Basically, either pornographic images or erotica — texts — crafted for you by someone you know. I think the draw is customization of sexual communication. And sex is popular." The fun part is that you can decide to make your texts as flirty or sexually charged as you feel comfortable with. Additionally, sexy texts are a great way to communicate about sexual fantasies that you might feel too shy to bring up in person. So, the next time you're feeling frisky, but won't see bae for a while, here are some texts you can send that will definitely have you both feeling spicy.

Texts That Express How Much You Miss Them. Sometimes, sending a sexy text can turn your SO on and let them know that you miss them. Here are some examples of texts that won't be too distracting, but will still let your partner know you're missing them in more ways than one. 1. I was just thinking about how much I miss touching you. 2. Just woke up wishing I could sit on you. 3. I miss the feeling of your lips kissing their way down my body. 4. I wish you were here so I could massage every inch of you. 5. I miss having your arms around me [insert sexy pic]. 6. Counting down the days until I can do dirty things to you.

Texts That Will Instantly Turn Them On. Nemanja Glumac/Stocksy For the moments when you want to make your bae weak in the knees, it's never a bad idea to shoot them a sexy message letting them know what's on your mind. 7. I can't stop imagining your hands all over me. 8. Wish your hands were in my pants right now. 9. I woke up so horny, can't wait to have you back in my bed. 10. What are you up to later tonight? I'd love to tell you about all the things I'd do to you if you were here.