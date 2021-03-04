There's no wrong way to celebrate a bride-to-be before her wedding day. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, bachelorette celebrations are likely being kept small or totally virtual for the time being, but that shouldn't stop you from going all out (safely, of course). If your soon-to-be-wed friend is a little bit saucy, then I've got some suggestions for sexy bachelorette party gifts and favors everyone is sure to love. And don't worry if blow-up dolls and genitalia-shaped novelty items aren't your thing, because these gift and favor ideas are all festive, not cheesy.

Maybe you're looking for a suggestive present that your fave bachelorette can enjoy long after the party is over. Perhaps you want to buy some sexy party favors that all your friends can take home. Or it's possible you want to find some accessories that can take your bachelorette celebration from sweet to ~spicy~ in no time. From lacy lingerie to risqué games to NSFW accessories, these thoughtful gifts make the best additions to goodie bags or bridal baskets. If you want your bridal party gifts and favors to be sexy without being totally obscene, then these scandalous present suggestions are the way to go.

Sexy Truth Or Dare Sexy Truth Or Dare $15 | Uncommon Goods SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Though you might not want to play this game with your friends (unless you want things to get real weird, real fast), this truth-or-dare game is perfect for a sexy night in with a partner.

Massage Oil Fluid Coco $20 | Lora DiCarlo SEE ON LORA DICARLO This sensual massage oil is made with just two ingredients — raw organic coconut oil and shea butter — and it can be used for both shared or solo pleasure.

Temporary Tattoo Kiss Here Temporary Tattoo $5.99 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY Get the whole bridal party looking fierce with these minimalist "Kiss Here" temporary tattoos, which come in packs of three and can be placed anywhere your heart (or libido) desires.

Personalized Panties Personalized Bride Panties $17.99 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY Available in a variety of font colors, these personalized lace panties can be monogrammed for the bride-to-be or your whole squad.

Bath Bomb Sex Bomb $8 | Bedroom Kandi SEE ON BEDROOM KANDI These sensual, scented bath bombs dissolve in the tub to reveal three waterproof sex position cards, making for a very naughty bath time experience.

Feather Teaser Feather Teaser $19 | ZALO SEE ON ZALO This adorable pink feather teaser doubles as a fun toy in bed and a sexy accessory for photoshoots.

Lingerie Floral Lace Teddy $64.95 | Savage X Fenty SEE ON SAVAGE X FENTY If you're looking to splurge for the bachelorette, get her a lacy teddy, slip, or lingerie set that will make her feel 🔥.

Lubricating Gel Sliquid Naturals Lubricating Gel $12.99 | Fun Factory SEE ON FUN FACTORY Everyone could use some ~sassy~ lubricating gel for their next bedroom romp.

Nipple Tassles Nipple Tassles $19.99 | Feelmore SEE ON FEELMORE Are nipple tassles the most practical gift? Maybe not. Are they incredibly fun? You betcha.

Personalized Garter Personalized Garter $12 | Etsy SEE ON ETSY How cute would your crew look rocking monogrammed garters together?

Satin Pajama Set Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set $24.99 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Whether you're sleeping alone or with a partner, sexy PJs make for sexier dreams (and, as a bonus, this satin set is unbelievably cozy).

Metallic Vibrator Metallic Gem Dildo $15 | Soft Spot SEE ON SOFT SPOT You'd be hard-pressed to find a sexier (or cuter) party favor than these tiny metallic vibrators.

Lace Robe Flaunt Me Floral Lace Robe $24.99 | Lovehoney SEE ON LOVEHONEY Do I even need to explain the appeal of a sexy lace bathrobe?