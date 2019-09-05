Disney may have found its next prince, and it's all thanks to a tweet. Ever since Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, rumors have circulated over the casting of her love interest. A number of stars were in talks for the role, including a Netflix fan-favorite. 13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro auditioned for Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, and fans are super excited about it.

The internet as a whole has gone nuts over Prince Eric speculation. Fans chimed in with a whole lot of ideas about the character's casting, including the idea to cast singer Harry Styles. Disney actually listened to that fan idea, and for a little while it seemed like he might have signed on for the role. However, Styles turned down the part of Prince Eric, leaving it open for another heartthrob to step in. That's when Navarro decided to throw his hat into the ring.

On Aug 13., Navarro tweeted about his interest in playing Prince Eric and used his performance as Tony Padilla in Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why as an audition. He tweeted:

So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it’s one hell of an audition.

Fans replied to Navarro's tweet with plenty of support for him. Some people tweeted that they would "cry tears of happiness" and that they "would definitely go to the theater a lot" if he were cast in the role. Other fans told Disney to pay attention to Navarro, and it turns out that they did.

On Sept. 3, Navarro tweeted that Disney saw his tweet and all the support from fans. They took the hint and asked Navarro to audition for the role. He tweeted:

@disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call. They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history.

Navarro is clearly dedicated to playing the role of Prince Eric, and to continuing the trend of diverse casting that Disney began with the casting of Ariel. While the original animated version of The Little Mermaid includes an all-white cast, Bailey is a black actress and so her casting is a landmark move. There was some backlash online from people unhappy with that decision, but fans are overwhelmingly excited about Bailey playing Ariel. Navarro pointed out that he would be a Latino prince, so we could help to make the movie even more diverse.

Bailey told Variety that she's looking forward to being a part of a project that means so much to so many people. She said, "I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater and it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

With so much hype surrounding The Little Mermaid, it makes sense that Navarro is going all-in on his audition. Now, Disney just needs to listen to him and his fans to make their dreams come true.