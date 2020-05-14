Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity "feuds" that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Some people leave all of their social media posts with their ex up on their feeds for posterity after a breakup, while others scrub their feeds clean of any trace of the person. When it comes to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship, no one would have blamed Kardashian if she deleted every trace of Thompson from her social media pages after their split, but she didn't. In fact, there are a ton of photos still lingering on their respective social media pages — specifically these 14 photos of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson that will leave fans longing for the good ol' days of their happy relationship.

Fans were so excited when it seemed Kardashian had found her soulmate in Thompson, but what seemed like a super healthy relationship rooted in shared values and respect for each other quickly turned sour after Thompson was caught up in not one, but two cheating scandals. Despite all the drama, she's seemingly left all her memories with Thompson intact, even posting new content about him post-split. Thompson and Kardashian's photos, both old and new, give insight into their ever-changing bond.

1. Their First Official Photo

On Sept. 2, 2016, TMZ reported Kardashian and Thompson were dating, and one month later, the two made their relationship social media official by rocking superhero Halloween costumes in a flirty Twitter pic.

2. In The Christmas Spirit

Less than four months after they started dating, the pair was already spending major holidays together. In December 2016, Thompson commemorated his first Christmas with Kardashian by posting an Instagram, which he captioned: "Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours."

3. A New Year's Kiss

Kardashian and Tristan rang in 2017 together on social media, they were both equally as excited to flaunt their love, posting intimate photos from a NYE party at Rockwell in Miami. A source at the party told E! Kardashian and Thompson "were kissing and dancing all night."

4. Beach Babes

Thompson and Kardashian looked so happy during a Jamaican vacation in February 2017. And it was no casual trip. Kardashian even used the L-word in her caption. "My love," she gushed on Instagram.

5. Sweet Moments

Kardashian celebrated Thompson's birthday in March 2017, and she marked the occasion with an intimate, yet casual photo on the 'Gram. "To the happiest of birthdays my love!" she captioned a pic from the b-day bash. "To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."

6. Just Because

Kardashian was seemingly feeling romantic in April 2017, and decided to share a super-cute, never-before-seen photo from Thompson's birthday. "US," she captioned the snap with pink heart emojis.

7. Couples Clothing

Looks like matching outfits were totally Kardashian and Thompson's vibe. Check out this photo Kardashian posted on July 23, 2017, from a casual Sunday when the pair rocked identical black athleisure.

8. Tender Times

Kardashian and Thompson posed for a sweet selfie August 2017 as they soaked up the sun poolside at an undisclosed location. "All my love," Kardashian captioned the pic.

9. Missing His Warm Embrace

Thompson held Kardashian tight in a flashback photo from her June birthday bash posted to her Instagram. "FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people," Kardashian captioned the November 2017 post. "My surprise party. man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam. I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night!"

The following month, Kardashian confirmed she and Thompson were expecting their first child together.

10. Their Second Year

Being around five months pregnant didn't stop Kardashian from ringing in the New Year in style. Just like the previous year, Kardashian documented her and Thompson's 2018 New Year's together with a snap of them sharing a kiss.

11. A Picture Says a Thousand Words

Kardashian captioned an adorable photo "mom and dad" in January 2018, showing just how eager she was to become a parent with Thompson.

She previously gushed over their excitement in a Dec. 20, 2017, Instagram post when she publicly confirmed her pregnancy, writing, "I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"

Three months later, TMZ released footage of Thompson seemingly kissing other women at a bar in Washington, D.C., throwing their relationship into turmoil just days before Kardashian gave birth to baby True on April 12, 2018. Kardashian tried to make things work with Thompson despite his infidelity, but following another cheating scandal in February 2019 — this one involving family friend Jordyn Woods — Kardashian finally called it quits on her relationship with Thompson.

12. Doting On Their Baby Girl

Even post-split, Thompson and Kardashian looked in-sync as they gave True all their attention during her 1st birthday party in April 2019. True's party was all about baby blue things, the exact opposite of her pink baby shower.

From her social media posts, no one would have guessed that, prior to the party, Kardashian told Kris Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian she was considering uninviting Thompson to the party because she still wasn't ready to see him. Her feelings were documented in a Season 17 episode of KUWTK.

13. Christmas Time Cheer

Despite not posing for the camera together, Kardashian and Thompson were snapped chatting casually at Kourtney Kardashian's 2019 Christmas Eve party, showing they're more than able to keep things cordial.