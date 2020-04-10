You're constantly adding new music on Spotify and Apple Music to pump you up during your workouts, and to jam to when you're cooking at home. For each season of your life, you create new playlists with the latest hits, too. For that reason, you may have forgotten about music videos from the 2010s that are beyond iconic, and were once stuck in your head on the regular.

Do you remember blasting "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen while driving around your hometown with your high school besties? Did you and your college roommates listen to "Formation" by Beyoncé before a night out, or dance to the pop hits that took over the radio for a whole decade like "We Found Love" by Calvin Harris and Rihanna or "What Do You Mean?" by Justin Bieber? Those tracks really defined that era of the music industry, and brought you endless amounts of entertainment and joy.

You likely still remember all the lyrics to those songs and can picture the colorful scenes from the music videos. When you have some spare time, do yourself a favor and take a walk down Nostalgia Lane. Jam to these 13 music videos from the 2010s that were once the soundtrack of your life.

1. "Blank Space" by Taylor Swift YouTube First up, turn on "Blank Space" by Taylor Swift. This song is so catchy and the music video looks like something out of a book. The queen of pop goes off in a lavish mansion, with her cuddly cat in tow, of course. You'll have trouble not singing along.

2. "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube The music video for "Teenage Dream" is what teenage dreams are literally made of. Katy Perry rides around in a convertible with her crush during the peak of summer. You can't help but think of your favorite romantic comedy or the time you kissed your high school crush next to your locker.

3. "7/11" by Beyoncé Beyoncé on YouTube When you moved into your apartment in the city, weekends with your roomies might have looked a little something like this music video from Beyoncé. In between getting ready for a night out on the town, you probably hung out on your apartment's balcony and hyped each other up. Reminisce by jamming to "7/11" ASAP.

4. "New Rules" by Dua Lipa Dua Lipa on YouTube Girl power reaches a whole new level in "New Rules" by Dua Lipa. This song may not be on your radar right now since Lipa recently came out with an album called Future Nostalgia. Don't let that stop you, though, from giving it a listen and rewriting your dating rules.

5. "Video Games" by Lana Del Rey LanaDelReyVEVO on YouTube You can't help but stan Lana Del Rey and every track she puts out. In the last decade, you likely streamed "Video Games" like it was your job. Show this legendary artist some love and re-watch this music video for vintage vibes and stunning looks.

6. "Back To You" by Selena Gomez SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube There's something undeniably fun about a music vid from Selena Gomez. "Back To You" is no exception, as the pop star hops in a car with her crush in a fancy dress and runs off into the night. Photo shoots, spontaneous dates, and film-like scenes? Included.

7. "Most Girls" by Hailee Steinfeld HaileeSteinfeldVEVO on YouTube In Hailee Steinfeld's music video for "Most Girls," she very bluntly explained why girls are powerful, beautiful, and one-of-a-kind. If you consider yourself one of them, you're in amazing company.

8. "Lean On (feat. MØ)" by Major Lazer and DJ Snake Major Lazer on YouTube No track will make you want to dance in your backyard with a crew of besties like this one. It's an oldie but goodie, and may remind you of the adventures you went on in the 2010s. Put it in the background of one of your videos soon, OK?

9. "Closer (feat. Halsey)" by The Chainsmokers ChainsmokersVEVO on YouTube Whether you were in high school or college when "Closer (feat. Halsey)" originally came out, one thing is undeniably true: This song is a jam. It's the definition of falling in love in the middle of summer, and will likely remain a soundtrack of your life for forever — and rightfully so.

10. "Broken Clocks" by SZA SZAVEVO on YouTube Summer camp comes to life in SZA's music video for "Broken Clocks." If you've recently discovered an Instagram filter that turns your pics into that of a film camera, you'll want to watch it over and over again. You'll want gather some inspo and send those good vibes right back into the world.

11. "Problem (feat. Iggy Azalea)" by Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea collabed for one of the hottest tracks of the 2010s: "Problem." It was later followed by a slew of hits from Grande, including "thank u, next" and "7 Rings."

12. "OMG (feat. will.i.am)" by Usher UsherVEVO on YouTube TBH, Usher may have started the trend of texting "OMG" to your friends after releasing this smooth song. It's a total hit and will instantly transport you to time when you were texting on a flip phone. Listen to it and then maybe create a TikTok dance to it, too.