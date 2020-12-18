The words "sexy" and "Christmas" might not inherently go together. After all, what's sexy about an expecting couple on the run, roughing it in Bethlehem and relying on the kindness of strangers to bring the Messiah into the world? But I digress. There are few gingerbread-flavored crumbs of sultriness to go around come December 25, including Christmas songs for your sex playlist. Because what better way to keep warm in a winter wonderland than having steamy, passionate sex?

Believe it or not, there are ways to make getting frisky feel holiday AF. Christmas-themed lingerie? Check. Yuletide sex positions? Double check. Creative holiday props to help you and your partner step up your seasonal sex game? Check again. As you're turning on your fairy lights and breaking out the peppermint massage oil, you'll need a soundtrack for your sexual endeavors. Enter: the songs below.

The following tracks are ripe with dirty allusions involving "unwrapping gifts." There are plenty of sugarplum fantasies and candy cane innuendos to go around. And some songs are infused with that special brand of intimacy born from hot cocoa, mistletoe, and cozy nights by the fire with your partner. Here are 13 Christmas tracks that are jolly good additions to your sex playlist.

1. "Wit It This Christmas" by Ariana Grande What kind of sexy song round-up would this be if it didn't heavily feature Ariana Grande? There's something about her asking "Are you wit it this Christmas?" could make anyone melt. Naughty List lyrics: "You know I'm tasty like a candy cane or gingerbread/ I'm made with love."

2. "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" by Tinashe Tinashe saved 2020 with her holiday EP, Comfort & Joy, which dropped on Nov. 25, 2020. With old school vocals and trap mixing, this EP is a modern classic in the making. Naughty List lyrics: "Mistletoe, I know you wanna / Need to keep you warm, keep you warm / I'm everything that you've been wishing for."

3. "Sleigh Ride" by Tori Kelly Tori Kelly also came in hot this year with A Tori Kelly Christmas, which dropped on Oct. 30, 2020. Naughty List lyrics: "Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up, it's grand / Just holding your hand / We're gliding along with a song of a wintery fairy land." (It's about the way she sings it, OK?)

4. "Litmas" by Shelley FKA DRAM Apart from the trap bangers, Shelley (formerly known as DRAM, of "Broccoli" fame) makes sweet retro Christmas songs, too. Naughty List lyrics: "Pick your favorite Christmas tree / Give that special gift to me."

5. "Winter's Paradise" by Destiny's Child #TBT to 2001, when Destiny's Child put the "stank" on Christmas with 8 Days of Christmas. Naughty List lyrics: "It's the smell of pine, it's the Christmas lights / It's the feeling of God, it's that good ol' egg nog / It's the blessed faces, it's them happy babies / It's the family prayer, it's that new V.S. underwear."

6. "Love Me Like You (Christmas Mix)" by Little Mix A song you love, but with jingle bells: That's the idea behind Little Mix's Christmas revamp of "Love Me Like You." Naughty List lyrics: "They try to romance me but you got that nasty / And that's what I want."

7. "Last Christmas" by Tinashe "Last Christmas" is already a hype song, and Tinashe takes it to another level. Naughty List lyrics: "Now I know what a fool I've been / But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again."

8. "Nice List" by Archie R&B newcomer ARCHIE dropped this sizzling Christmas confession on Dec. 1, 2020. Trust and believe, the lyrics will land you everywhere but the "Nice List." Naughty List lyrics: "Christmas comes once a year, but you got me for life / Don't let Santa see what we gone do tonight."

9. "December" by Ariana Grande Ariana Grande is back at it again with the suggestive Yuletide carols. Naughty List lyrics: "And whatever is on your list, I'll do it / Boy, whatever it is, you know I'll do it."

10. "Santa Baby" (ft. Summer Walker) by Love Renaissance "Santa Baby" is the OG sexy Christmas song, thanks to Eartha Kitt. But Summer Walker gives Catwoman a run for her money with this "Santa Baby" cover. Naughty List lyrics: "Santa baby, just slip a sable under the tree, for me / Been an awful good girl / Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight."

11. "Moment" by Victoria Monét Following the trend of Yuletide remixes, Victoria Monét released A Jaguar Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements on Dec. 11, 2020. The EP takes songs from her Jaguar album and marries them to seasonal classics. Monét makes an already-sexy song, "Moment," somehow even more sultry courtesy of "Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." Naughty List lyrics: None, but the vibes are all there. Plus, this EP is instrumental, so it's ideal for sexy situations.

12. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" by Tinashe This "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" cover is laid back and groovy, and makes for ideal background music as you're getting it on. Naughty List lyrics: This is song is actually pretty wholesome, but Tinashe's vocals gives this track a seductive quality.