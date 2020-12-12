If you're cool with getting coal in your stocking this year, welcome to the club! A surefire way to cement your place on the Naughty List is to tantalize your partner with some holiday-themed lewds. And why shouldn't you? (Just make sure you get your partner's consent first. Yes, even for sexting and sending censored, sexy pics.) Because nothing says Christmas cheer like festive, spicy snapshots.

There are plenty of creative ways to bring joy to your partner's world, no matter how bad they've been this year. As you're picking up wrapping paper or grabbing some holiday home décor, scout around for photoshoot props. Fairy lights, strands of tinsel, and snow-laden fir trees will give your Yuletide lewds the perfect seasonal touch.

Of course, lewds aren't as unabashed as regular nudes. But that doesn't mean they won't make your partner's night merry and bright. Almost-obscene photos can still totally get the job done. Here are nine ideas for lewds that'll get your partner rocking around your Christmas tree, ASAP. Thank me later.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Hot 'Fit With A NSFW Twist Holiday Time Deluxe Poly Gift Bows, Red/White/Green, 40 Count $4.98 | Walmart See on Walmart Drop hints that you're a present worth unwrapping by sticking Christmas bows all over your body, over your private bits, or over whatever outfit you chose to wear for your sexy pic.

2. Make Their Yuletide Gay 72" Christmas Decorative Tinsel Garland Pink - Threshold™ $12 | Target See on Target Forget the gifts — decorations are the best part of Christmas, periodt. Lean into the glitz and glam by wrapping your body in tinsel for a holiday-themed lewd.

3. Emphasis On "Stuffer" Mini Cable Knit Christmas Stocking Red - Wondershop™ $5 | Target See on Target If you're a penis-owner, the phrase "stocking stuffer" is just begging for a holiday lewd. You know where to put the Christmas prop.

4. Oh, Christmas Tree 2ft Unlit Tinsel Christmas Tree Shiny Silver - Wondershop™ $10 | Target See on Target If you've got a tree up, take full advantage by censoring your naughty bits with the branches.

5. A Present Worth Unwrapping Plus Size Unwrap Me Red Satin Bow Teddy $24.95 | Yandy See on Yandy Push the bounds of what defines a "lewd" by baring almost everything in this giant Christmas ribbon getup.

6. A Mistletoe Moment Teeny Mistletoe Red Colored Krystal Ornament - By Ganz $12.45 | Walmart See on Walmart There's a lot to not like about mistletoe. It's a cluster of poisonous berries that has historically caused people to get kissed without consent. Reclaim mistletoe and put it over the exact place you'd like your partner to kiss.

7. Santa Clause Is Coming To Town Yandy Better Not Pout Teddy Set $32.95 | Yandy See on Yandy Put on a little seasonal fashion show by snapping a few pics in Christmas-themed lingerie.