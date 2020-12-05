Enjoying your partner's company by the fire is peak wintertime romance. Maybe you two like to sip hot chocolate and make s'mores by a bonfire, or thaw out from a day of sledding, skiing, or simply shoveling a driveway. You peel off your gloves, maybe even your wet clothes, and bask in the glow of the flames together. As you're reminiscing on the day and making plans for the evening, you'll need some sexy songs for winter nights together. Because if you're going to create a sultry atmosphere, you've got to come correct.

The timing is right. You and your partner are alone and can devote your full attention to each other. Watching the fire glint off of each other's faces, all you need now is a bit of mood music. The following songs vary a bit in genre. Some are tender, cleverly NSFW, or a mix of both. But what's consistent throughout this playlist is that these songs are passionate yet melancholy, which make them perfect for winter sex sessions. Listen to these while cozying up, dressing down, and enjoying intimate time together. Here are 11 tracks to set the mood for your steamy, holiday moment. Thank me later!

1. "F&MU" by Kehlani There's nothing like Kehlani's warm, syrupy voice to set a seductive winter mood. "F&MU" definitely delivers.

2. "Warm On A Cold Night" by Honne The chorus to this song literally says, "you can keep me warm on a cold night." Enough said!

3. "Roses & Gold" by Biig Piig If you like groovy, relaxed hip hop, "Roses & Gold" by Biig Piig is the bop for you.

4. "OKAY" (ft. Dreezy) by tobi lou "OKAY" by tobi lou and Dreezy will make you want to get up and dance around the fire. Just let it happen!

5. "Waiting For" (ft. Jamila Woods) by rum.gold If you like your hookup bops on the introspective side, listen to "Waiting For" by rum.gold and Jamila Woods.

6. "69" by Teyana Taylor Know your "bonfire-and-chill" session is going to get extra spicy? Stream "69" by Teyana Taylor to solidify the mood.

7. "Want U Around" (ft. Ruel) by Omar Apollo Ruel and Omar Apollo's collaboration "Want U Around" is ideal listening for when all you want do is be with your partner.

8. "Change" (ft. Gabrielle Aplin) by TSHA Put "Change" by TSHA and Gabrielle Aplin on your sexy fireside winter playlist to infuse it with a bit of playfulness.

9. "All About You" by Leon Bridges & Lucky Daye Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye are the kings of mood music. Don't stream this song if you're not ready to makeout for an hour or two.

10. "HML" (ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie) by Melii "HML" by Melii and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is just as warm and wonderful as a post-bonfire hookup.