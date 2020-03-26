The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the world in many ways. In order to stop the spread of the virus, many have been forced to stay indoors and practice social distancing. This led to the closure of many businesses and, subsequently, a rise in unemployment. On top of that, medical personnel are facing an influx of sick patients and a lack of medical equipment to fight the virus, like ventilators, face masks, face shields, which leaves them open to infection. In the midst of it all, many are doing what they can to help out those in need around the world, including these celebrities who are giving back during the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously disrupted everyday life, but celebrities are finding a way to make it more bearable for those who are suffering the most during this time. Their contributions to children’s charities, food banks, and hospitals around the world are great to see — you might even feel moved to see what you can do to help anyone in need in your own area. So, without further ado, get inspired by these 13 celebs who are giving back.

1. Rihanna

Bad Gal RiRi is all about good deeds. As of March 21st, Rihanna donated more than $5 million to various organizations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts though her Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation donated the money to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee.

In an effort to alleviate stress placed on medical personnel in Barbados, Rihanna plans to donate over $700,000 worth of ventilators to hospitals.

2. Kylie Jenner

The billionaire donated $1 million to Los Angeles hospitals to help doctors buy masks, face shields, and other protective gear to be used while treating those infected with coronavirus.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the OB-GYN who delivered Stormi, thanked Jenner for the donation in a March 25 Instagram post.

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner," she wrote

3. Justin Bieber

Looking to help children abroad, Bieber announced his donation to a children's charity in Beijing, China, in an Instagram video on Feb. 13.

"Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was affecting my wife and my family and friends," he wrote in the caption. "China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support."

4. & 5. Ciara & Russell Wilson

This power couple donated one million meals to Seattle's local food charity. "The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times," Ciara shared in a March 17 Instagram post. "We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine. Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica."

6. Lady Gaga

As of March 16, Mother Monster's makeup line, Haus Labs, gave 20% of their profits from the previous week's sales to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Food Bank For New York City in order to get meals to families affected by the closures of schools.

7. & 8. Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

With work hours cut for many blue collar workers, some are finding it difficult to make their rent. Well, tenants of Bell and Shephard won't have to worry about that, as they waived April rent for their tenants in California, according to a rep.

Bell didn't stop there. She also wanted to make sure no children and families go hungry during this time. Bell gifted $150,007.96 to the organization No Kid Hungry. FYI, the $7.96 was a very generous contribution by her daughters Lincoln and Delta.

9. Angelina Jolie

Like Bell, the movie star and humanitarian pledged $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to Coronavirus," she said in a March 25 statement. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

10. Jimmy Fallon

The late night host made a generous contribution to Feeding America. He posted the screenshot on Twitter and urged his followers to donate whatever amount they could.

"My family made a donation to @FeedingAmerica, who are working tirelessly to feed those in need around the country," he tweeted. "Please join us. Any donation is GIANT."

11. Justin Timberlake

Like his fellow late-night friend, Timberlake donated to Feeding America. "Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. Spread the word," he said on Twitter.

12. & 13. Jennifer Garner & Amy Adams

These two actors teamed up to launch #SAVEWITHSTORIES with charity No Kid Hungry. The campaign helps to make sure kids can learn and get the nutrition they need while they’re out of school and stuck at home during the pandemic.

