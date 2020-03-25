Kylie Jenner has been outspoken about giving back and raising awareness for organizations and people helping amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jenner has taken to social media to encourage her millions of followers to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing — and that was just the beginning. Kylie Jenner's $1 million coronavirus donation will go directly to helping first responders get the protective gear they need during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, March 23, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, Jenner's OB-GYN, took to her Instagram page asking followers to help her reach her goal of purchasing "N95 masks and face shields" for doctors and nurses in need. Dr. Aliabadi noted that with the funds she was collecting via a GoFundMe page, she would "order protective gear for our 1st responders" and "personally hand deliver everything to them."

Fast forward to Wednesday, March 25, and Dr. Aliabadi announced that with Jenner's help, she will be able to complete her mission of buying and donating protective masks to healthcare workers.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude," Dr. Aliabadi wrote alongside an Instagram post. "One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes."

After noting that she's never "felt more blessed to be a doctor," Dr. Aliabadi shared her heartfelt gratitude to Jenner for the donation. She wrote:

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.Thank you X a million....

Jenner's donation will definitely make a huge difference for not only the healthcare workers in Los Angeles, but all of the people in need of medical care during this trying time.

