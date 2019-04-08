For a while now, K-Beauty has dominated the skincare sphere, but if you ask me, there's a new trend on the rise: A-Beauty, or Australian-inspired skincare, is here to serve us glistening, glowy realness, and with summer coming soon, the timing couldn't be better. When I picture Aussie beauty in my head, I see skin kissed by the sun, but still properly protected, hydrated, and nourished, and A-Beauty products are created to help you achieve exactly this level of beachy radiance, with no-fuss formulas that channel a Australian laid-back approach, natch. If this sounds like your personal jam this summer, consider snagging products from any of these 13 Australian beauty brands to try for an Aussie-inspired glow.

The following brands have all developed impressive products — most in some seriously cute packaging, BTW — to get your skin looking incredible for spring, summer, and beyond, so allow yourself to indulge. After all, picking up some A-Beauty products is still cheaper than splurging on an actual vacation to Australia, isn't it? Although you might end up so in love that you have to experience Australian beauty vibes IRL, and I fully support that journey for you. Until then, here are some A-Beauty brands to know about, as well as the products worth giving a shot.

Dr. Roebuck's

To be clear, I'm a lover of every brand on this list, but I have to start off by singing the praises of my newfound fave, Dr. Roebuck's. Founded by the daughters of two doctors, there's tons of science to back each and every ingredient in their formulas, which is why they're so potent and effective. A personal fave is the Perky Collagen Boosting Serum ($60, sephora.com), and considering their Collagen Boosting Eye Treatment is already sold out on their site (Don't worry, it's still available at Sephora!), it's safe to say this one's next, to snag it while you can.

frank body

You've definitely seen this brand's cult-favorite coffee-based scrubs before, and since launching they've expanded across the board, with a variety of different scrubs as well as lippies and facial skincare, too. If you're really wanting to hop on the A-Beauty train, you ought to snag their A-Beauty Face Scrub ($19, frankbody.com), which has ingredients including finger lime, eucalyptus, macadamia oil, and kakadu plum to brighten, reduce hyperpigmentation and damage, and soothe.

KORA Organics

Founded by Australian model Miranda Kerr, this brand makes mimicking her Aussie glow as easy as ever. Their Noni Glow Face Oil ($68, koraorganics.com) is a best-selling blend of rosehip, pomegranate, and sea buckthorn oils mixed with noni fruit extract, great for giving all skin types that rejuvenated, just-went-on-vacay-down-under complexion.

Salt by Hendrix

Another personal fave of mine, Salt by Hendrix nail low-key Aussie cool vibes when it comes to their packaging. Luckily, the products themselves are just as good: I dare you to not be tempted by their Mermaid Facial Oil ($39, saltbyhendrix.com), an intensely moisturizing drink of Omega 6, Omega 9 fatty acids, vitamins A and E, and linoleic and oleic acids. I know everyone out there wants mermaid hair, but think of how well-hydrated mermaid skin must be? Yes, please.

Generation Clay

If you're into masking, Generation Clay should be your new go-to. This Aussie brand specializes in clay masks, and you can wear your fave and reap its benefits solo, or mix and match for a multi-masking moment using all three of their products. I'm a regular user of the Ultra Violet Brightening Purple Clay Mask ($39, generationclay.com), which utilizes Davidson plum to brighten, bentonite clay to draw out impurities, aloe vera to soothe, and desert lime for hydration.

Blaq

Anyone well-versed in the magic of activated charcoal is likely already familiar with Blaq. Their products go heavy with the aforementioned purifying ingredient, and their all-black-everything aesthetic is so minimalist and chic. I always pack their Hydrogel Eye Masks ($29 for 5 pairs, blaq.co) while traveling to ensure I look de-puffed and revitalized by the time my flight lands.

Sand & Sky

As the Self-proclaimed creator of "The Original Australian Pink Clay Mask," Sand & Sky is a brand you want to know about. While said OG Porefining Face Mask is undeniably great, I'm mentioning a few solid masks on this list as is, so I've gotta give it up for the Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment ($43, sandandsky.com) instead. This product is meant to be used as a five-minute, in-shower treatment to purify the skin, minimizing the appearance of pores and reducing excess oil. Acne-prone skin types should snag a tube ASAP.

ASARAI

Something about ASARAI's vibrant yellow packaging makes me want to switch over to their products exclusively come summertime. In addition to good vibes, the line was developed by an Australian naturopath, so the formulas are super natural and enriched. Their best-selling Earth Tones Mask is in my weekly rotation, but it's their Come Clean Cleanser ($30, asarai.com) with its gentle gel-to-milk formula that I reach for on a daily basis.

Bondi Sands

I didn't intend for this roundup to become a list of my personal skin faves, but apparently I'm a bigger A-Beauty fan than I realized! I've waxed poetic about Bondi Sands and their tanning products before, and I'm about to let you in on a major pro tip. In addition to fabulous self-tanners, they also sell a Self Tan Eraser ($24, walgreens.com) for those times you want to remove your streaky tan and pretend it never happened. Their formulas make messing up pretty difficult, but chances are, like me, you've made mistakes applying tanner in the past, so using this baby to correct them or to remove the remnants of an almost-gone tan is the perfect solution.

Bali Body

Bali Body is another brand that carries some self-tanning goodies, but in addition to these they also make sunscreens, tanning oils, and general body care products. Their Shimmering Body Oil ($30, us.balibodyco.com) moisturizes skin and absorbs quickly after applying, but it also leaves the skin with a bronzy glow and a hint of golden sheen. You can totally apply this and make friends think you got your tan while soaking up sun on a gorgeous Aussie beach.

Aesop

Aesop create the kind of beautifully-packaged products I gift to my most incredible friends, because they deserve to feel this luxe. The Petitgrain Reviving Body Gel ($41, aesop.com) is the perfect Exhibit A: Grapefruit rind, panthenol, and witch hazel are blended to create an after-sun lotion that's as refreshing as it is soothing and replenishing. While you'll most likely want to keep the packaging on display, the brand recommends putting this baby in the fridge for an even more stimulating cool upon application.

Lano

Juts as Blaq is the expert brand regarding all things charcoal, Lano make the most of lanolin, a fatty substance that mimics skin's own lipids to moisturize and heal with regular use. If you're new to the brand and want to try out that lanolin magic, their classic Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm ($17, ulta.com) boasts 101 uses, from saving dry cuticles to rejuvenating chapped lips.

Go-To Skincare

Last on my list of Aussie brands to check out is Go-To Skincare, who might actually become your new go-to for sheet masks. Their Box of Six Transformazing Sheet Masks ($34, gotoskincare.com) features a different cheeky affirmation on each mask, like "This mask will make me look as though I know what sleep is," or "This mask is gonna make my skin look far better than it has any right to." They aren't just cute, though — they're drenched in ingredients including vitamin-C-packed kakadu plum, finger lime, tasmanian pepper leaf, hyadisine, and niacinamide, so they really will leave skin looking hydrated, plump, and amazing.