Your 20s is a time to find yourself, try new things, meet new people, and see the world. It's a time when you're still figuring this whole life thing out. Your 20s can be tough, but they can still be whole lot of fun. It seems like you're on a never-ending journey to becoming a real adult, which brings its own set of ups and downs. Traveling is one of the best ways to discover more about yourself and the world you live in. There are some travel goals to set for yourself and accomplish before you hit 30.

Life doesn't stop when you turn 30, but your priorities might change. You may get tired of the sleeping in hostels and you may refuse to ever put yourself through a hangover again. Things seem to get real, and you no longer have the excuse of being a 20-something-year-old. Your friends begin getting married and kids even start to come into the picture.

You'll want enjoy each and every experience that comes your way when you're in your 20s. Whether it's a tropical spring break trip or a yoga retreat in the mountains, you'll want to start crossing any of these bucket list items off ASAP. Of course, every person's bucket list will vary due to their own personal interests and budget, but here are 12 gems that'll have you feeling inspired.

1.The Ultimate Spring Break Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Spring break is the quintessential college experience. College is like no other time in your life. You'll want to make the best of every moment before you enter the real world. Get your squad together and plan a spring break trip before you all separate and start being "adults." Whether it's retreating to the slopes or the beach, this is an experience you don't want to miss out on.

2 Backpack Through South East Asia mosunomedia/stocksy Eventually you'll outgrow bunkbeds and the discomfort that comes along with backpacking trips. South East Asia is the perfect backpacker's haven for 20-somethings who are broke AF. You can meet lifelong friends at hostels, eat unlimited pad Thai on a shoestring budget, get incredibly cheap massages, volunteer at elephant sanctuaries, explore temples, and stay out all night at the famous Full Moon parties

3 A Camping Trip At Yosemite David Calvert/Getty Images News/Getty Images Camping is the perfect way to step outside of your comfort zone. California's Yosemite National Park is full of glaciers, waterfalls, mountains, and canyons. It's the perfect trip for anyone who needs to reset after a hard semester or busy work week.

4 Yacht Week In Croatia killer/stocksy Imagine sailing around the best islands in Croatia sleeping on a yacht for an entire week. After a long day of sailing the sea with your boat crew and exploring the land with new friends, you'll head out to hottest clubs for the night. Sounds like a good time to me!

5 A Yoga Retreat In Costa Rica aarontphoto/stocksy Our 20s is all about learning and growing. Why not take a week to disconnect from your jam-packed planner and reconnect with yourself by attending a yoga retreat? Spend some time out in the Costa Rican rainforest focusing the mind and body and swimming in waterfalls. There are so many retreats to choose from, you're bound to find one that speaks to your soul.

6 The Essential Trip To Europe wave/stocksy Explore Rome's dreamy cobblestone streets, eat all the Spanish Tapas, picnic under the Eiffel tower, and ski down the Swiss Alps. Doesn't this all sounds like a total dream? It's so easy to hop from city to city by train once you've landed. Plan a trip abroad with your girlfriends to get a taste of the best Europe has to offer.

7 Trek To Machu Picchu hughsitton/stocksy Take on the ultimate adventure and hike across the Sacred Valley of the Incas to reach Machu Picchu in Peru. It's a challenge, but it'll be completely worth once you see this world wonder up close. Don't forget your camera and a pair of great hiking shoes.

8 Carnival In Rio De Janeiro Raphael Dias/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Get ready to party from sunrise to sunset at the biggest carnival festival on this planet, according to USA Today. It's full of music, color, dancing, feathers, and so much festive fun. You'll want to cross this one off of your bucket list while you can still hang, because you probably wont get a drop of sleep.

9 Burning Man In Nevada Burning Man is an event that people can't seem to put into words. It's a week-long cultural event that's held in the middle of Black Rock Desert, Nevada. According to the Burning Man site, "Burning Man is not a festival. Burning Man is a community." A city is built in the heart of the desert for the week, and it's whatever you make of it. There's usually music, art showcases, and a whole lot of love. You're gonna have to go for yourself to see what it's all about!

10 A Girls' Trip To Vegas goodvibrations/stocksy This one may be a bit of a cliché, but that's exactly why we've added it to the list. Getting your girls together to party it up in Vegas is a quintessential trip you don't want to miss out on. If you're there during the summer, you have to hit up a pool party by day to see your favorite DJs. By nighttime, hit the strip in your favorite dress and heels.

11 Road Trip The Pacific Coast Highway JoelBearStudios There's nothing like riding down one of the most scenic highways in the world with the windows down and the music up. See the best of California in a road trip from San Francisco.