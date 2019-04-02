I'll admit it: As a fellow millennial, sometimes, the daily struggle can be so real. Times have changed since our parents were in their 20s. Nowadays, rent is incredibly high, keeping up with the latest social media trends can be exhausting, and you're supposed to establish the perfect balance between work, life, hobbies, and keeping your apartment from becoming a complete and utter mess. When I say the struggle is real, I mean it is all too real, and there are definitely certain things millennials hate more than anything.

It's not that I want to complain; it just feels really good to vent about these particular things every once in a while. Luckily, I have everyone else in my generation who totally gets it, and can say "same" when I mention each one of these things that can be the actual worst.

If only there was a way to make all of these annoyances completely disappear, I would be as happy as a clam. But until then, let me be the first to say that you're crushing it. It truly can be hard AF to master adulting, and you're doing just fine. Props to you, so let's laugh off these 12 things for now, and keep going strong.

1. When Your Fave Coffee Spot Has The Longest Line Ever Aaron Amat/Shutterstock All you want is your morning cup of Joe from your favorite local spot, and for some reason, everyone else wants it now, too. There are a million coffee places in the world — go there instead, people! You need your coffee, and you need it ASAP.

2. When Your Go-To Rooftop Bar Is Crowded AF Master1305/Shutterstock As soon as springtime rolls around, you're pumped about all of the warm weather activities you can do. That's up until you arrive at your favorite rooftop bar, it's crowded AF, and the line to order a drink at the bar is actually impossible. Ugh!

3. Whenever You Have To Do Laundry Anetlanda/Shutterstock Why is doing your laundry just the absolute worst? It's because no matter how many times you do it, the pile always seems to accumulate almost immediately, and you have to do it — yet again — a few days later. What the heck?

4. When The Subway Is Not Only Hot, But Also Packed oneinchpunch/Shutterstock Don't even get me started on hot subway cars. The last thing you want to deal with is a packed subway car where the air conditioning isn't working after a long day spent in the office. No thank you!

5. When There's Zero Space In The Park To Have A Cute Picnic Viktoria Szabo/Shutterstock Summer sounds like an ideal time to have a picnic in the park with your friends. However, when you get there, there ends up being zero space, and you always seem to keep getting hit in the head with someone else's frisbee.

6. When Your Friends Want To Go Out Friday Night, And You'd Rather Be Netflixing garetsworkshop/Shutterstock Of course, you love spending time with your friends. You just don't like going out to a crowded, loud bar where the drinks are way overpriced. Let's be honest: Staying home in your pajamas while watching Netflix is free and sounds like a much better plan for a Friday night.

7. When Your Phone Dies And You Don't Have Your Charger Mangostar/Shutterstock You may be really connected to your phone. So, there's nothing worse than being somewhere with a dead phone, and no charger to fix the situation. You feel really bored, and just want to text your friends to keep yourself entertained.

8. When You Go Out With Your Friends, But Have Work In The Morning fizkes/Shutterstock FOMO is the worst. On a weeknight, you may love to cozy up in bed early so you're not too tired for work the next morning. However, sometimes FOMO comes along and makes you feel like you need to go out with your friends to a comedy show or late-night dinner plan.

9. Dating In General YoloStock/Shutterstock The dating world nowadays can be such a struggle. Sometimes, you are literally ghosted. If that's not a horror movie, I don't know what is.

10. When You Want To Travel, But Your Bank Account Doesn't Aaron Amat/Shutterstock Many millennials would rather be traveling the world than spending their days at an office job. However, in order to get to Europe, you need the funds — so in order to get what you want, you must work for the money.

11. When Your Friends Want To Split The Bill guruXOX/Shutterstock Going out with your friends is the best — until you get the check. That's when someone always suggests splitting the bill. It's a true struggle when you're trying to save in the bank and order one of the cheapest dishes on the menu, while your friends ordered a couple of drinks and more expensive dishes.