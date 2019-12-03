Getting into the groove of a workout routine in the thick of winter doesn’t have to be a struggle. Although the weather outside may make you want to stay curled up in bed, with feel-good workout apparel, the proper gym bag accessories, and a post-workout regimen set in place, heading out for any type of activity can quickly become a seamless process. You just need to know what to buy. That's why we put together a self-care gift guide full of gym and wellness essentials to ensure you’re living your most rejuvenated life before, during, and after your workout.

Whether you’re taking a kickboxing class or feeding your mind, body, and soul in the yoga studio, these gifts round out any exercise routine. Wearing a cool new sports bra and comfy pair of leggings can sometimes be the deciding factor on whether or not you're going to push the snooze button one more time or enjoy 15 minutes of meditation before your day begins, so give yourself a reason to want to get up before your alarm.

When you're doing your holiday shopping, these wellness gift ideas are the perfect motivator for updating any kind of fitness collection. Shopping this list won’t break the bank, either. So treat your wallet and yourself to some well-deserved pampering with any of these gifts.

Whether you're headed to yoga or spin class, this tie-dye sweatshirt — available in sizes S to XL (similar item also available from 1XL to 4XL) — will get you in the groove for self-care. Pair it with a neon scrunchie and a pair of fun leggings to complete your pre-workout #OOTD.

With its moisture-wicking fabric, this high-neck sports bra, available in sizes XS to XXL, will keep you comfortable and feeling supported no matter what workout you're trying. The fun cutouts in the back are an added bonus.

Comfy, high-waisted leggings are always a good idea. This pair from Aerie, available in sizes XXS to XXL, is made with their "Feel Cozy" fabric and features a waistband that won't slip when you're in the middle of downward dog.

Ryka's Devotion XT training shoe features breathable mesh and interior arch support that'll seriously enhance your workout. The extra Pivot Point technology makes it particularly perfect for the dance studio.

Lip balm is a gym bag staple. Ensure your lips stay moisturized and hydrated before, during, and after your workout with this soothing combo of agave nectar, cocoa butter, and mongongo oil.

This millennial pink gym duffle won't just remind you of your post-gym plans (um, tacos, duh); it'll also serve as the cutest addition to your workout collection.

This sweat reset face moisturizer is the key to feeling as refreshed as ever after you wrap up your workout. Lululemon’s Tri-Active formula works its magic to “reset” — hydrate, soothe, and clean — your skin so you feel fresh.

Your gym bag would be incomplete without a cool water bottle. This seafoam Yeti Rambler is stylish enough for your workout #OOTD snap and will keep your water chilled for when you're ready to cool down.

Made with natural essential oils, this eucalyptus and spearmint candle is the definition of pampering yourself. Light it while you soak in a bubble bath, enjoy the relaxing aroma, and de-stress.

The Sips by team created this special tea box featuring four teas produced by women tea makers. It boasts enough teabags to make 15 cups, includes disposable filters, and more. Giving this gift will not only make you feel good, but it does good, too. The company is donating $1 for every box purchased to the nonprofit organization Vital Voices, which supports women leaders across the globe.

This weighted mask will treat you to the good night's sleep of your dreams. Complete with cozy fleece, a sateen interior, and eco-friendly glass beads that offer the perfect amount of pressure, catching some Zs just got a major upgrade.

Before you hit the sheets, why not relax in a bubble bath? This lavender-themed box of goodies has your nighttime regimen covered — with shower gel, bath bombs, and body lotion — so you'll hop into bed feeling so fresh and clean.

