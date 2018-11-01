I must admit I was never much into the royals until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waltzed into my life. Sure, Prince William and Kate Middleton are an incredible couple. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship just feels so genuine and real. They're constantly smiling, holding hands, and showing their love for each other in a way that most royals tend to refrain from. There are hundreds of photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in love that show how profound and sincere their love is, and I'm here for it. Bring on all the cuteness.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never really been the "traditional" royal couple. Meghan is a divorced, biracial, American TV actress. While his brother is more buttoned up, Harry has always seemed to enjoy a night out. Together, they show an unprecedented amount of PDA for British royals, proving again and again that their love for each other comes first. (Bless!) And these 12 pictures perfectly exemplify how in love they are and have been since their very first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in September 2017. (Can you believe it was only just a little over a year ago?) See for yourself.

1 Just look at the way they're gazing at each other, gah! Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since their very first public appearance just over a year ago, these two have seemed so in love. It takes a certain amount of intimacy to be able to look into someone's eyes that closely.

2 That look, again. I'm melting. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There they are with that intimate look again, and I cannot handle how adorable they are. That's the kind of look I'm hoping for on my wedding day.

3 Yes! YGG! Smooch your man! Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sending that "no PDA" unspoken rule right out the window.

4 A couple who laughs together, stays together. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only are they smiling as wide as humanly possible and interlocking fingers, Meghan's also doing this adorable double hand-holding thing, and OMG.

5 He's making sure she doesn't trip, and I'm crying. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "What's so cute about this pic is that he's watching her feet, making sure she's OK," Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, told Elite Daily. "He's got her covered." How precious is that!?

6 Twinning in style, I dig it. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images They just look so good together!

7 All the flowers go to Meghan. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There she goes again with that look in her eyes. She's so in love, and I'm all for it.

8 There she is with that look again! How freaking cute! Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The look. Somebody please frame every one of these photos. They could all serve as covers for romance novels.

9 They're still laughing up a storm with each other, and I am here for it. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don't know what it is about laughter, but it has such a way of bringing two people together. And that clearly shows with Harry and Meghan.

10 Their bodies are totally in sync. They can't keep their eyes off each other. I'm swooning. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is straight out of a movie, right? Right?!

11 They're so ready to be parents! Look at their pure enjoyment with this adorable little boy. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Oct. 15, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expecting their first child, and I'm as happy for them as I would be for a family member. If ever there was a poster child for a couple was ready to be parents, it would be Meghan and Harry.