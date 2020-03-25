Netflix and chilling used to be an option for date night, but in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, it's one of the only options for date night. Though social distancing will prevent you from going out to dinner or grabbing a drink at a bar, you and your boo can still enjoy a movie together thanks to the magic of streaming services. I've rounded up some of the best date night movies to watch on Hulu while social distancing. Whether you're watching on the couch together or streaming separately, you're sure to have a great night in.

Rom-coms may be the typical go-to for movie date nights, but you're definitely not limited to a sappy, feel-good flick. From thrillers to comedies to sci-fi films, Hulu is a treasure trove of underrated movies, and I'll save you from hours of scrolling by giving you my top suggestions. Rather than streaming The Notebook for the thousandth time on your next date night, you and your boo should give something new a try, and who knows — you might just find your new favorite movie. For an entertaining night in (and the perfect distraction), these 12 movies on Hulu are your best bet.

'Super 8' hollywoodstreams on YouTube If you can't get enough of Stranger Things, then Super 8 is for you. Set in 1979 Ohio, this fun sci-fi thriller revolves around a group of kids (including Maleficent's Elle Fanning and The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney) as they attempt to make a homemade zombie movie. While filming, they happen to witness a horrifying train derailment, which is soon followed by a string of mysterious disappearances and inexplicable events. Considering this one was directed by J. J. Abrams and produced by Steven Spielberg, you know it's got to be good.

'Sorry To Bother You' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Set in an alternate version of present-day Oakland, this satirical dark comedy stars LaKeith Stanfield (who plays Darius on Atlanta and Nate in Someone Great) as a struggling telemarketer who's life is changed after a coworker teaches him the trick for winning over customers. Soon enough, he's promoted and able to afford whatever he wants — though when he learns his company is mixed up in some shady business, he has to decide whether the cash is worth compromising his beliefs. Who knew the world of telemarketing could be so exciting?

'Booksmart' Movie Trailers Source on YouTube Superbad fans, if you haven't watched Booksmart already, then you need to ASAP. Olivia Wilde's directorial debut is basically an updated (and even better) version of the 2007 comedy — though in this one, it's the girl nerds (including Jonah Hill's real-life sister, Beanie Feldstein) who get a big night out. This hilarious film tells the story of two high-school overachievers who accomplish everything they hoped for academically, but find themselves lacking when it comes to actual life experience. They hope that a wild night might just compensate for four years of high school debauchery, and of course, hilarity ensues.

'Ingrid Goes West' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube I know I'm not the only one who peruses the profiles of people I've never actually met, but this outrageous comedy follows what happens when you get a little bit too fixated on your fave Instagram celebs. In Ingrid Goes West, Aubrey Plaza stars as the titular Ingrid, who couldn't be more different from her iconic Parks and Recreation character, April. After a series of setbacks, Ingrid decides to move to LA in order to track down and an befriend Insta socialite played by Elizabeth Olsen, and strangely enough, they actually become BFFs. It's part cautionary tale, part hilarious romp, and 100% fantastic.

'Bumblebee' Paramount Pictures on YouTube This underrated spinoff from the Transformers franchise takes place in 1987 California, starring Hailee Steinfeld as an aimless 18-year-old who stumbles upon Bumblebee the Autobot in a junkyard. Though she initially thinks the bot is just a yellow Volkswagen in tough shape, she soon realizes that the thing she's discovered in no ordinary beetle. IMO, this prequel blows all five of the Michael Bay-directed Transformers movies out of the water (and even if you haven't seen a single Transformers film, you'll still love it).

'Fast Color' ONE Media on YouTube If you're in the mood for a superhero flick without any of the CGI, then you'll want to check out Fast Color. Set in the near future during an eight-year-long drought, The Morning Show's Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in this dystopian drama as Ruth, a homeless nomad whose seizures have the ability to trigger supernatural earthquakes. Though law enforcement officers and scientists both hope to track her down, Ruth attempts to evade them all, and it's a totally thrilling ride.

'A Simple Favor' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Those who loved Gone Girl should definitely add A Simple Favor to their must-watch list. Based off of the Darcey Bell novel by the same name, Anna Kendrick stars in this twisty thriller as a fledgling vlogger who tries to solve the sudden disappearance of her glamorous but unknowable best friend, who's played by Blake Lively. With the same unreliability that makes Gone Girl so addicting, you won't know who to trust until the very end.

'Shoplifters' Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube Directed by Japanese film director, producer, screenwriter, and editor Hirokazu Kore-eda, this Oscar-nominated Japanese drama is centered on a family living in poverty who is forced to make ends meet through petty theft. Though the family's fierce loyalty keeps them together, their way of life is threatened after the family's young son is caught in the act. Cue the waterworks.

'The Cabin In The Woods' Lionsgate Movies on YouTube You may not believe that a "horror comedy" is a real thing, but I promise you that The Cabin in the Woods is just that. The flick revolves around a group of impossibly attractive college students (including Chris Hemsworth) who decide to spend a weekend in a seemingly deserted cabin in the woods. Little do they know that — in an underground lab — two scientists are remotely controlling the cabin, manipulating the five campers with drugs that decrease their inhibitions and rationality and increase their libido. If that sounds wild to you, just wait until the zombies arrive.

'The Art of Self-Defense' Bleecker Street on YouTube The Art of Self-Defense is definitely the best movie you haven't heard of from 2019. Zombieland's Jesse Eisenberg stars in this dark comedy as a meek young man named Casey who — after he's attacked by a motorcycle gang — enrolls in karate classes in order to learn some self-defense techniques. Casey becomes entranced by the enigmatic dojo owner known only as Sensei, and soon enough, Casey finds himself committing acts of aggression he'd never imagined himself capable of. It's a very smart exploration of toxic masculinity, and it's way funnier than it sounds.

'Columbus' Movieclips Indie on YouTube In need of a little romance? Then do yourself a favor and watch Columbus. You might have a hard time imagining Harold & Kumar's John Cho in a serious role, but he absolutely slays in this romantic drama as Jin, a man from South Korea who takes a trip to visit his estranged father in Columbus, Ohio. There he meets Casey (who's played by Five Feet Apart's Haley Lu Richardson), the daughter of a drug addict, and they bond over their resentment of their parents. Keep some tissues handy for this one, because it's going to make you ugly-cry.

'I, Tonya' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube You don't have to be a figure skating fan to appreciate this one (and if you are, this movie might just help you cope with the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics). Margot Robbie stars in this biographical flick as the titular Tonya Harding, a competitive figure skater accused of plotting an attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics. It's dramatic, it's tragic, and they couldn't have cast a better person to play the notorious athlete.