Holiday gifting looks quite different this year, to say the least. The endless hours spent perusing the aisles at Ulta and Sephora are now replaced by hours spent scrolling through countless products on their websites. You start by seeing a few easy makeup gift sets that you love, only to be inundated by about 500 more. Before long, you’re wondering which sets are even worth their value, and by the end of it all, you’re even more confused as to what to get the people in your life who truly have it all. Overwhelming doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Let’s make this easier on you. I’ve narrowed down the best holiday gift sets under $75 that any makeup lover in your life will absolutely adore. Allow this holiday gift set list to be your oasis. You’ll keep your spending in check, avoid hours lost to the overstimulation of endless virtual shelves, and, most importantly, be praised for your unparalleled gift-giving skills. No matter which set you choose, these gift sets are ones your makeup-loving friends and loved ones will use again and again and again.

Below, find the best holiday makeup gift sets at a range of prices. From heart-shaped blushes to the perfect neutral lip trio to all-in-one face products, this list features the latest and greatest the market has to offer. Get ready to click add to cart… and maybe even keep some for yourself in the process.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

TikTok-viral brand Kaja serves up the perfect way to try your hand at some of their most coveted products with this collection of bestsellers. The kit includes four multi-use products: the heart-shaped Cheeky Stamped blush, Bento-box eyeshadow trio, Heart-Melter lip-gloss stick, and Mochi Glow highlighter. It’s the perfect gift for the person in your life who’s always on the go.

Looking for a stunning collection of neutral lip colors? This lip trio from Black-owned beauty brand Mented Cosmetics combines three moisturizing shades with brown and pink hues to enhance your lip’s natural color.

With four different palettes, more than 20 different eyeshadows, and four versatile cheek shades, Tarte’s Gift and Glam set is an excellent find for the giftee who seems to want it all. If that wasn’t good enough, the set also comes with a full-size tube of lip gloss and mascara. You’ve got your whole face covered.

Trust me, you do not want to sleep on this bestsellers set from Marc Jacobs Beauty. This kit not only features the brand’s award-winning O!mega bronzer, but also the Enamoured Hydrating Lip Gloss, Velvet Noir Mascara, and Dew Drops. For under $75, you’ll get $103 worth of product and the satisfaction of being the best gift-giver.

Seriously, what’s better than an advent calendar? You get 12 gifts in one. Filled with the brand’s bestsellers, like the Poreless Putty Primer, Ride or Die Lip Balm, and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, e.l.f.’s 12 day Advent Calendar is a prime surprise for your friend who deserves the world.

This three-piece set is a quintessential introduction to a brand so many rave about online. The Wet Oil Lip Gloss is the ultimate hybrid lip treatment and gloss, while the Big Clean Mascara provides you with instant voluminous, fluffy lashes. If that wasn’t enough, the final product, the Kosasport LipFuel, keeps your lips hydrated all day long.

NudeStix really meant it when they said “glow, glow, glow.” This kit makes getting ready for everything so easy with its three versatile products that add a fabulous radiance to every skin tone.

Looking to get your glam on? Enter: JOAH Beauty’s eight-piece holiday makeup bundle. Packaged in a chic holographic cosmetics bag, this set is filled with all the tools you need for endless full-glam makeup looks.

If your friends have been wanting to level up their brow game, then this Uoma Beauty brow kit is calling their names. Thanks to two brow pencils and a brow gel, precise, natural-looking brows have never been easier to achieve.

While most of us haven’t applied a full face of makeup since the Before Times, a few key items like mascara, blush, and brows can instantly make you feel refreshed before a Zoom meeting. Sephora’s bestseller set contains everything you could possibly need and more.

If you spend ~a little~ too many nights staying up late and watching Netflix with a glass (or glasses) of wine, a good concealer is a necessity for the mornings after. This kit from Benefit Cosmetics contains just that, plus a puff applicator and an under-eye setting powder. Don’t worry, the concealer is so good, no one will ever know.

Composed of three cult-favorite products, Fenty Beauty’s Glow Trio ensures your giftee is able to achieve the ultimate Rihanna Glow. Warning: It’s highly likely they will emerge as a Fenty Beauty convert. Double warning: It’s also highly likely this is the bundle you’ll end up keeping.