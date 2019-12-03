You don't realize just how quickly finding holiday gifts for a beauty lover can go from a harmless, almost fun task to the most godforsaken, soul-sucking venture of your life. You start out by perusing the Sephora or Ulta aisles slowly, glitters and highlighters catching your eye, and soon, you're unable to tell whether it's the combination of 16 different perfume scents or the $50 price tag on one freaking eyeshadow palette that's making your head ache. When Crocs-wearing teens with cut creases and rhinestones on their faces zip and zoom past you, it's not long before you feel too scared and overwhelmed to buy anything, let alone an actually decent beauty gift for anyone on your list.

Consider this list of holiday beauty gift sets your door to safety. You'll avoid a trip to the store, keep your spending in check — since every item listed is under $50 — and escape the holiday season claiming your rightful spot as the best gift giver ever. From hair masks to face masks to lip colors, this list has every part of a beauty lover's routine covered, so get ready to keep clicking "add to cart" and head on your merry way.

You know what the people in your life deserve? To pamper themselves. You know what they deserve to pamper themselves with? A collection of hair masks. This under-$10 gift set from Mane Club contains three different hair masks all designed to give you smooth, healthy hair and guaranteed you time.

Not all surprises are good surprises, but surprise presents are *definitely* good ones. This skincare ornament set surprises the recipient with four skincare products designed with different benefits in mind, like hydration, pore cleansing, and more.

Exclusive to Ulta Beauty for 2019, Kylie Cosmetics' Holiday Collection has tons of goodies for your holiday gifting. One of the best picks to grab and gift is the Kylie Holiday Mini Ornament Duo. As an avid Lip Kit user and beauty lover, I can honestly say that receiving two Kylie lip products as a gift would put me over the moon.

This is hands down the best-smelling shampoo and conditioner I've ever tried — and, as a fashion and beauty editor, I have tested a lot of shampoos and conditioners. Boasting a myriad of different hair benefits, this set will keep your hair hydrated during the winter. It's also travel-sized, so you can toss it in your carry-on as you jet-set back home for the holidays.

Name a liquid eyeshadow more iconic than Stila's Glitter & Glow. I'll wait. Any shining stars in your life deserve this two-pack of highly pigmented, shimmery liquid shadows for a makeup look that shines brighter than the stars.

The first step toward a good beat is a good set of brushes. Not only is this set from Moda Brushes festive, but it has every essential brush you'll need for a full face, from a fluffy powder brush to a contour brush to a few different eyeshadow brushes.

Rihanna may not be gifting anyone new music, but at least you can gift some RiRi to someone else. With a coveted Gloss Bomb and a Killawatt Foil Highlighter, this gift set will do all the work, work, work for you around the holidays.

If you can't decide what scent to get the person who's obsessed with fragrance, don't — just grab and gift Pinrose's Good Intentions Sampler Kit instead. The set includes eight samples of the brand's best-selling scents, including Merrymaker, with notes of nectarine, and Secret Genius, with notes of vanilla and caramel.

IDK what's cuter: 10 mini OPI nail polishes or the Hello Kitty packaging. For the person who seems to change their nail color every single day, give 'em this set, and, well, you have a little over a week before they come asking for more.

If you feel the stress of the holidays bringing you down, Bath & Body Works' Aromatherapy Gift Sets will bring you right back up. The Stress Relief scent, with notes of eucalyptus and spearmint, will give anyone a reason to pause and treat themselves to some much-deserved me time.

Even the beauty-obsessed friend who owns more lipsticks than Kylie Jenner herself will gasp in awe at Tarte's Gift & Glam Collector's Set. It comes with four (!!!) mini eyeshadow quads (for a total of 20 shadows), blush, highlighter, bronzer, a gold lip gloss, and mascara, and that's not even the best part: The whole kit rings in at a $249 value but retails for just $49. I'm not saying you'll win the holidays, but I am saying Santa's probably out of a job.

