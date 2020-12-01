This year's quarantine has meant a loooooot of time spent looking at myself in the mirror, coupled with a loooooot of time rejiggering and perfecting my skincare routine to nourish and protect what I'm looking at. Odds are, if that resonates with you, it probably does with tons of your loved ones, too. As the holiday rush grows and grows, along with your stress over what the heck to buy the people in your life who seem to have it all, let these skincare holiday gift sets under $75, each featuring some of the best skincare products of the year, take the stress and guesswork out of the equation.

Skincare is arguably one of the best, easiest avenues to explore when it comes to gifting any year, but particularly in 2020. More time at home has led people to spend a greater deal of time developing a solid skincare routine, trying and cycling through products at a rate they never would have otherwise. Chalk it up to a greater need for self-care or straight up boredom, but either way, skincare holiday gifts sets are a relatively low-lift, accessible way to make your friends and loved ones extra happy this season. And that goes for the skincare aficionado and the complete serum newbie in your life.

Below, you'll find the best skincare holiday gift sets at a range of prices, some targeting specific skincare concerns like dullness and uneven texture, and others giving your giftee a complete routine to take for a test run. Just be careful — these are so good, you might end up keeping one, two, or even three for yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Of course, no one is, well, traveling much these days, but that doesn't tamper the intention behind Indie Lee's travel-sized Discovery Kit. The beauty brand has quickly gained popularity among the skincare-obsessed for its clean ingredients and science-focused formulations. The Discovery Kit contains three of Indie Lee's hero products and acts as an easy introduction to the brand for skincare newbies.

Looking for a glow that won’t quit? This set from clean beauty brand Honest Beauty combines the best of the best radiance-boosting essentials for dewy results in a flash. It includes the Prime + Perfect Mask (which founder Jessica Alba swears makes her pores look smaller), the skin-brightening Vitamin C Radiance Serum, and the lightweight Everyday Radiance Moisturizer. Not to mention, you’ll even get Alba’s favorite cat ears spa headband for the cutest skin-care routine ever.

In quarantine, #MaskMonday is now #MaskEveryDay. Patchology's Nude and Improved Skin Perfecting Kit comes with a different mask for Monday through Friday. You get two variations of the FlashMasque Sheet Mask, two variations of the FlashPatch Eye Gels, and a Hydrating Lip Gel. Not to mention, the brand's thrown in a pack of cleansing wipes for you to ensure your skin is clean and mask-ready.

You can sign me right up for anything that promises baby-butt-soft skin by morning, and that's exactly what every single product in IT Cosmetics' Celebrate Confidence in Your Skin Set does. From the cult-favorite cleanser to the relatively new, addictive Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep overnight cream, each product is gentle enough for daily use and significantly strengthens and nourishes the skin, all while targeting pesky dark spots and fine lines.

This five-piece discovery set is a prime introduction to a brand so many can't stop talking about. The Purifying Cleanser is your skin's catch-all makeup remover and deep cleanse, while the Treatment Pads target any dullness or uneven texture. The Firm Up Serum ensures your skin feels, well, firm and supple; the Eye Renewal Serum will quite literally awaken your entire face with its de-puffing and brightening capabilities. Finally, the Hydrating Day & Night Cream is your 24/7 answer to allllllll the moisture your skin needs, especially in the winter.

It's rare you'll try a Kinship product you don't like, from the ingredients all the way to the packaging. The Bright Side Duo, in particular, is prime holiday gift material, as it contains the brand's award-winning Naked Papaya Cleanser, which uses natural enzymes to hydrate and rid the skin of any dryness or flakiness, and the Self-Reflect Moisturizing Sunscreen — an excellent reminder to your friends and loved ones that SPF is a year-'round obligation.

Yet another excellent find for the giftee who just needs a no-fuss skincare routine delivered right to them, Peachy & Lily's Glass Skin Kit is a can't-beat option. You've got your cleanser, an essence, a niacinamide-packed serum and moisturizer — what more could you want? If your answer was skin so glassy and translucent, you'd be mistaken for a family heirloom, don't worry. You'll get that, too, with this routine.

Do not sleep on indie brand Mad Hippie, particularly its Vitamin C Serum. With this dual pack, you can snag the brand's coveted Vitamin C Serum, which will work to brighten your skin throughout the day, to use in the morning, as well as the Vitamin A serum to use at night to target roughness and dullness. Prepare to emerge a Mad Hippie convert and never look back.

You know what the dry, cold winter air is not cool for? Soft, kissable lips. You know what this Kiss Me With Kiehl's lip balm gift set is cool for? Soft, kissable lips. With three flavors to choose from, including the original version, a mint option, and a cranberry option, you can restock your bag lip balm, car lip balm, and nightstand lip balm all in one go.

Dermalogica really meant it when they said "our best and brightest." This kit contains cult-favorite brand Dermalogica's best-selling products, all of which have a cult following of their own. One hero product is the Daily Microfoliant, which sloughs off dead skin and flakes to reveal the natural radiance underneath. The Biolumin-C Serum kicks that radiance up several notches, while the Skin Smoothing Cream locks in your skin's moisture to keep that glow going.