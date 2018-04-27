You've finally made it — graduation day. It's a special day that you and your classmates have worked hard to enjoy. As you anxiously await for your name to be called to receive your diploma, you will enjoy seeing creatively decorated graduation caps in the crowd. Your cap is a blank canvas, waiting for you to express yourself in your own unique way. Whether you design your cap with a quote, picture, or funky accessories, it's official that these graduation cap designs are giving us life, and you can draw some inspo from them.

From funny to inspiring, your graduation cap is a reflection of how you feel. I remember my mom telling me about how she decorated her college cap. This is a fun tradition that's been going on for years, and one to have fun with. With so many things going on this time of year, it can be difficult to decide exactly what to put on yours. You want it to be unique or maybe witty, and the possibilities are endless. Hopefully these 12 graduation designs will get the creativity flowing. Not only will the day be filled with memories and pride, but you'll be enjoying it in graduation cap style.

1 Michael Scott Will Love Your Cap With Your Favorite 'Office' Quote On It You may have made it through four years of school by taking breaks from long study sessions and overnight essay writing by watching The Office with your friends. From Michael Scott to Jim and Pam, you could quote the entire show. Bring that Dunder Mifflin pride with you on graduation day with this cap design.

2 It's Your Turn To Try "Defying Gravity" I don't know a single musical theater lover who doesn't enjoy belting out "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. I know I've found myself scream singing to it in my car more times than I can count. Defy gravity just like Elphaba, and step out into adulthood with your brand new degree.

3 Get A Little Punny With Your Degree Going with a pun is a fun way to show how happy you are to finally be graduating. Luckily, there are a ton of graduation puns to choose from. For instance, if you're getting a BA, go with something like, "I've always been a BA, but now I have the degree to prove it."

4 A Cap Yeezy Would Be Proud Of Sometimes you don't even need words to make your cap unique. For any Kanye West fan, it just makes sense that you'd decorate your cap like West's Graduation album.

5 Show The World You're "Fearless" Any Swiftie knows where this cap got its inspiration, and that's Taylor Swift's "Fearless." Swift is a great songwriter who truly knows how to capture all the right feels. Any of her lyrics would be exceptional on a cap. Don't just stop with the right words, either. Decorate with flowers to make it a masterpiece.

6 This Cap Was Made For A Wizard You may not have received your letter from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but you did make it through years of college, and to some, that's just as rough as fighting Voldemort. Embrace the magical feeling of the day by creating a Harry Potter-themed graduation cap like this one. Your four years of mischief has finally come to fruition, and you're ready to take on the world.

7 Have Your Cap Show That You "Started From The Bottom," Now You're Here It's always fun to choose something that references your favorite rapper, Drake. Now, when "that hotline bling," it can only mean it's time for you to finally get your degree.

8 Cheers To You For Making It Through Sure, you had your study buddies and friends to get you through it all, but for some of us (who are 21 and up), our biggest champion through college was wine. It got us through many long nights of cramming, and we're eternally grateful. Now is the time to stop and smell the rosé, because graduation day is almost here.

9 Design A Cap Your 'Friends' Will Love Some people thank their friends for getting them through college. There are six friends that may have helped, too, who just happen to be Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, Chandler, and Ross. They'll always be "there for you" — even on graduation day with a Friends-themed cap design.

10 This 'Moana'-Inspired Cap Has That Disney Magic Just like Moana wanted to journey beyond her reef, you are finally ready to journey beyond your college years. There really is no telling how far you'll go, but with a degree in hand, you're on your way to accomplish great things.

11 Just Be Honest With Your Cap This Parks and Recreation quote perfectly describes how many of us feel post-graduation. There's nothing wrong with being honest with everyone, and letting the world know that you're still a little unsure. The only thing I know I'm certain of is that I really need waffles — like Leslie Knope — to celebrate the big day.