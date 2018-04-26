It's almost time to walk across the graduation stage and into the real world. Soon enough, you'll be in a sea of graduates with decorated caps, eagerly waiting for your name to be called. Many students love to decorate their caps with quotes and pictures inspired by their college experience. You only get one cap, so it's understandable how difficult it is picking out that special quote you'd like to put on it. Lucky for you, some of the best song lyrics for graduation caps will get all of your emotions across.

We've been there more than once when a song plays on the radio and it speaks to you on another level. A graduation song can do that for you at this special time in your life. Where the perfect words can be difficult to come up with, music can fill that void. Therefore, if you're at a total loss for the right design for your cap, choose any of these 20 graduation song lyrics to express your bittersweet feels.

1. "As we go on, we remember all the times we had together. And as our lives change, come whatever, we will still be friends forever." — Vitamin C, "Graduation (Friends Forever)"

2. "Goodbye to you. Goodbye to everything that I knew." — Michelle Branch, "Goodbye To You"

3. "It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right, I hope you had the time of your life." — Green Day, "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)"

4. "I'm that star up in the sky. I'm that mountain peak up high. Hey I made it, hmm, I'm the world's greatest." — R. Kelly, "The World's Greatest"

5. "There's a time for joy. A time for tears. A time we'll treasure through the years. We'll remember always graduation day." — The Beach Boys, "Graduation Day"

6. "There's always gonna be another mountain. I'm always gonna wanna make it move. Always gonna be an uphill battle. Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose. Ain't about how fast I get there. Ain't about what's waiting on the other side. It's the climb." — Miley Cyrus, "The Climb"

7. "Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"

8. "Don't stop believing, hold on to that feeling." — Journey, "Don't Stop Believin'"

9. "May your wishes all come true. May you always do for others, and let others do for you. May you build a ladder to the stars, and climb on every rung. May you stay forever young." — Bob Dylan, "Forever Young"

10. "Life is a highway. I wanna ride it all night long. If you're going my way. I wanna drive it all night long." — Rascal Flatts, "Life Is A Highway"

11. "Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this." — Kelly Clarkson, "A Moment Like This"

12. "Don't you, forget about me. Don't, don't, don't, don't. Don't you, forget about me." — Simple Minds, "Don't You (Forget About Me)"

13. "I was here. I lived, I loved. I was here." — Beyoncé, "I Was Here"

14. "Now I've had the time of my life." — Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life"

15. "I wish that I could have this moment for life." — Nicki Minaj, "Moment 4 Life"

16. "We've come a long way from where we began. Oh, I'll tell you all about it when I see you again." — Wiz Khalifa, "See You Again"

17. "Started from the bottom now we're here." — Drake, "Started From The Bottom"

18. "Tonight, we are young. So, let's set the world on fire, we can burn brighter than the sun." — Fun., "We Are Young"

19. "If you're lost you can look, and you will find me, time after time. If you fall I will catch you. I'll be waiting, time after time." — Cyndi Lauper, "Time After Time"

20. "'Cause baby you're a firework. Come on show 'em what your worth." — Katy Perry, "Firework"