45 Graduation Puns For Instagram, If You're Feeling Witty
Congratulations! Graduation day has arrived, and you have so much to celebrate. You've made it through late-night study sessions, written more essays than you can even count, and delivered a ton of presentations. You've worked your butt off, so now is the prime time to commemorate the past few years that have seemingly gone by within the blink of an eye. Once you throw your cap in the air and hug all of your college besties like you never want to let go, it's time to pose for some graduation pics. If you're in the witty kind of mood, there's no better way to caption all of your feels on this special day than with some graduation puns for Instagram.
You have to post a pic of your college crew in your caps and gowns — it's a must. You could always go with a heartfelt caption, because you're proud AF of yourself and all of your achievements. However, this is finally your time to breathe a sigh of relief, so instead, you might opt for something punny. Plus, I'm giving you a free pass with this one, so you don't have to do any hard work coming up with your own captions. Instead, use any these 45 graduation puns I've assembled just for you. Get ready to snap, caption, and go on with whatever party you have planned after the ceremony. You deserve it, and con-grad-ulations!
1. "Whale done graduate." — Unknown
2. "Snailed it." — Unknown
3. "I have the koalafications." — Unknown
4. "Con-grad-ulations." — Unknown
5. "I can't beleaf I did it." — Unknown
6. "You've been schooled." — Unknown
7. "Now, the cylinder and I are both graduated." — Unknown
8. "My time here is ogre." — Unknown
9. "Breaking Grad." — Unknown
10. "I'm getting my dip-llama." — Unknown
11. "Con-cat-ulations." — Unknown
12. "Bravocado." — Unknown
13. "Sofishticated." — Unknown
14. "Calc-u later!" — Unknown
15. "I pugging did it." — Unknown
16. "I yam so proud of you." — Unknown
17. "Lettuce celebrate." — Unknown
18. "No kitten, I'm feline purrty great right meow." — Unknown
19. "We got no troubles, life is the bubbles, with a degree." — Unknown
20. "A toast... to our graduation." — Unknown
21. "It's time to party, turn up the beet." — Unknown
22. "I hope this B.S. pays off." — Unknown
23. "Herd you were graduating. Cow-gratulations." — Unknown
24. "I'm afraid of graduating... psych." — Unknown
25. "Grad-ical." — Unknown
26. "Life is like a camera. Just focus on what's important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don't turn out, take another shot." — Unknown
27. "I owe. I owe. It's off to work I go!" — Unknown
28. "When math majors graduate, do they get degrees or radians?" — Unknown
29. "Now, it's one degree hotter in here." — Unknown
30. "Done with this B.S." — Unknown
31. "And the rest is history." — Unknown
32. "The limit does not exist." — Mean Girls
33. "Party thyme." — Unknown
34. "Proud of my B.S." — Unknown
35. "I ins-pi-re." — Unknown
36. "Shell yeah!" — Unknown
37. "Game of loans. Interest is coming." — Unknown
38. "Thanks a latte, Mom and Dad." — Unknown
39. "English majors get lit." — Unknown
40. "The tassel was worth the hassle." — Unknown
41. "Don't be afraid to take whisks." — Unknown
42. "I've got a bright future." — Unknown
43. "Grad-ewe-ation." — Unknown
44. "Get meow-ta here!" — Unknown
45. "Donut make me graduate." — Unknown