45 Graduation Puns For Instagram, If You're Feeling Witty

Congratulations! Graduation day has arrived, and you have so much to celebrate. You've made it through late-night study sessions, written more essays than you can even count, and delivered a ton of presentations. You've worked your butt off, so now is the prime time to commemorate the past few years that have seemingly gone by within the blink of an eye. Once you throw your cap in the air and hug all of your college besties like you never want to let go, it's time to pose for some graduation pics. If you're in the witty kind of mood, there's no better way to caption all of your feels on this special day than with some graduation puns for Instagram.

You have to post a pic of your college crew in your caps and gowns — it's a must. You could always go with a heartfelt caption, because you're proud AF of yourself and all of your achievements. However, this is finally your time to breathe a sigh of relief, so instead, you might opt for something punny. Plus, I'm giving you a free pass with this one, so you don't have to do any hard work coming up with your own captions. Instead, use any these 45 graduation puns I've assembled just for you. Get ready to snap, caption, and go on with whatever party you have planned after the ceremony. You deserve it, and con-grad-ulations!

1. "Whale done graduate." — Unknown

2. "Snailed it." — Unknown

3. "I have the koalafications." — Unknown

4. "Con-grad-ulations." — Unknown

5. "I can't beleaf I did it." — Unknown

6. "You've been schooled." — Unknown

7. "Now, the cylinder and I are both graduated." — Unknown

8. "My time here is ogre." — Unknown

9. "Breaking Grad." — Unknown

10. "I'm getting my dip-llama." — Unknown

11. "Con-cat-ulations." — Unknown

12. "Bravocado." — Unknown

13. "Sofishticated." — Unknown

14. "Calc-u later!" — Unknown

15. "I pugging did it." — Unknown

16. "I yam so proud of you." — Unknown

17. "Lettuce celebrate." — Unknown

18. "No kitten, I'm feline purrty great right meow." — Unknown

19. "We got no troubles, life is the bubbles, with a degree." — Unknown

20. "A toast... to our graduation." — Unknown

21. "It's time to party, turn up the beet." — Unknown

22. "I hope this B.S. pays off." — Unknown

23. "Herd you were graduating. Cow-gratulations." — Unknown

24. "I'm afraid of graduating... psych." — Unknown

25. "Grad-ical." — Unknown

26. "Life is like a camera. Just focus on what's important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don't turn out, take another shot." — Unknown

27. "I owe. I owe. It's off to work I go!" — Unknown

28. "When math majors graduate, do they get degrees or radians?" — Unknown

29. "Now, it's one degree hotter in here." — Unknown

30. "Done with this B.S." — Unknown

31. "And the rest is history." — Unknown

32. "The limit does not exist." — Mean Girls

33. "Party thyme." — Unknown

34. "Proud of my B.S." — Unknown

35. "I ins-pi-re." — Unknown

36. "Shell yeah!" — Unknown

37. "Game of loans. Interest is coming." — Unknown

38. "Thanks a latte, Mom and Dad." — Unknown

39. "English majors get lit." — Unknown

40. "The tassel was worth the hassle." — Unknown

41. "Don't be afraid to take whisks." — Unknown

42. "I've got a bright future." — Unknown

43. "Grad-ewe-ation." — Unknown

44. "Get meow-ta here!" — Unknown

45. "Donut make me graduate." — Unknown