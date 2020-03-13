Sometimes, you'd much rather do something at home with your bae instead of going out. You already have the essentials you need, because all it takes for a great night is you and your partner being together. It doesn't have to be your typical TV-show-marathon-on-the-couch situation either, because there are many other fun things to do at home with your partner.

Some of these you may be sleeping on and just need to be reminded that the date night possibilities are endless. For instance, you and your partner may have a favorite restaurant you always go to, but why not try and recreate your go-to dishes at home? Instead of grabbing drinks at a bar, you can put together your own wine and paint night (if you're 21 or up).

There are a ton of options out there, but if you need help planning for Friday night, this list of 12 things to do at home is a great place to start. The best part of each one of these ideas is that you don't even have to dress up for them. Ditch the heels for a cozy pair of slippers, and you're set for the perfect evening in with your favorite person.

1. Treat Yourself To DIY Couples Massages Shutterstock Get your DIY on and embrace that "treat yourself" mentality by giving each other at-home couples massages. Get some of your favorite essentials oils together and simply relax.

2. Get To That Home Project You've Been Putting Off You probably have at least one project you've been putting off, like installing a bookcase or painting an accent wall in your bedroom. Now's the perfect time to make it happen. Get all the equipment you need, put on a good playlist to work to, and get it checked off your list with your SO.

3. Break Out The Pasta Maker For A Delicious Experience Enjoy a delicious Italian dinner in the comforts of your cozy home by breaking out the pasta maker. You could even try to recreate some of your favorite dishes — and who knows, you might even find a new favorite date night dinner.

4. Get Game Night Going With Pictionary Air Just because you only have two people doesn't mean you can't get a game night going. There are plenty of fun two-person card games, board games, and even Pictionary Air that you play with your phone.

5. Create A Couples Workout Routine Now's a prime time to come up with a workout routine that works well for the both of you. The best support you can get is working out with someone who will always cheer you on. Either come up with your own program, or find one you both love by downloading an app like Peloton that has a variety to choose from.

6. Have A Romantic Carpet Picnic Shutterstock You don't even have to leave your living room in order to have a romantic picnic. Set up a blanket on the floor and serve the picnic classics, kicking things off with a cheese board.

7. Have A Wine And Paint Night All you need for a wine and paint night is a couple of canvases, paint, and a bottle of your favorite wine — it's that simple. Once you're done with your masterpieces, you can wrap up the night by making chocolate-covered strawberries.

8. Roast S'mores Over The Kitchen Stove If you plan on camping out at home, you'll need to include the best part of camping in your plans: s'mores. Get all the essentials you need from the store. Then, heat up the marshmallows over the stove, or make a s'mores bake treat in the oven.

9. Curate The Perfect Playlist That's A Total #Mood Shutterstock Create the most epic playlist on Spotify of all your favorite songs. Then, use that playlist to dance it out together.

10. Enjoy Breakfast In Bed At Night Breakfast in bed is peak relaxation. You don't even need it to be the morning to enjoy this experience. Whip up your favorite breakfast treats for dinner, and enjoy it in bed while watching a movie.

11. Challenge Each Other To A Big Puzzle Puzzles are so underrated. They're a fun way to pass the time together, and when you're done, you'll have a masterpiece. You can even put the final product in a frame and hang it up to add to your home decor.