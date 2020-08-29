On Friday, Aug. 28, a representative confirmed Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of 43. The Black Panther star had privately battled colon cancer since 2016, which had progressed from stage III to stage IV before his passing. If you'd like to honor the actor's life, there are many ways to contribute, whether it's a social media post, watching his work, or donating to a cause that would speak to his memory. If you're considering donating, here are 12 colon cancer charities to donate to in Chadwick Boseman's honor.

The 43-year-old actor's shocking passing came as a surprise to everyone, as Boseman never spoke publicly about his colon cancer diagnosis. His death was announced via a Twitter statement on Aug. 28, confirming his battle with cancer, as well as celebrating his work as an actor. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” said the statement. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV." The statement continued, “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther." Although Boseman was probably best known for his role as the superhero Black Panther, he also earned acclaim for playing several iconic Black pioneers in beloved biopic. He portrayed NAACP lawyer and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the film Marshall, as well as the groundbreaking athlete Jackie Robinson in 42, and the pioneering soul artist James Brown in Get on Up.

When it comes to cancer charities, any little bit helps, and if you'd like to donate in honor of Boseman, here are some places to start.

1. Colon Cancer Coalition

The Colon Cancer Coalition was started by Kristin Lindquist in 2004 and aims to increase awareness, education, and screening for colon cancer. Although the chances of survival are better with early detection, not everyone is lucky enough to get screened in the early stages. You can donate to the cause here.

2. Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC)

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a U.S. nonprofit organization that advocates and educates for colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. Your donation provides funding for research endeavors and advocacy for patients, legislative changes, and a cure.

3. Colorectal Cancer Alliance

Founded in 1999, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is one of the largest colorectal cancer-specific U.S. nonprofits. The organization's mission is to increase colon cancer screening and survival rates, raise awareness of preventative measures, and to create and empower a nation of allies. You can donate to the alliance here.

4. The Colon Cancer Foundation

Based in New York, the Colon Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing colorectal cancer diagnosis and death by supporting research for causes and cures, increasing awareness, and promoting screenings for early detection. Donate to help increase its impact here.

5. The Colon Club

The Colon Club is an organization focused on raising awareness, increasing education, and providing monetary and social support to those diagnosed with colorectal cancer who are under the age of 45. One of the organization's causes is The Kimberly Fund, which provides grants for children impacted by a parent or caregiver's diagnosis, treatment, or passing from colon cancer. Donate to The Colon Club here.

6. The American Association for Cancer Research

sanjeri/E+/Getty Images

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is one of the largest cancer research organizations dedicated to finding a cure. Although the association is not colon cancer-specific, it conducts important research into many types of cancer and partners with numerous organizations that are working toward a cure. Your donation funds research for various cancers.

7. The Blue Hat Foundation

Based out of Chicago, Illinois, The Blue Hat Foundation is a community-based grassroots organization on a mission to educate and raise awareness for colorectal cancer, and it also provides resources for medically underserved communities, such as free colon cancer screenings. To donate, go here.

8. Minnesota Colorectal Cancer Research Foundation

The Minnesota Colorectal Cancer Research Foundation helps to fund colon and rectal cancer research in Minnesota. By using community-building, the foundation raises money for cancer research at the University of Minnesota. Go here to donate online.

9. Patient Access Network Foundation (PAN)

The Patient Access Network Foundation helps to provide underinsured people with chronic, life-threatening diseases with the medication they need. PAN assists with out-of-pocket medical costs for medications and treatment for various illnesses, and the organization also has a colorectal cancer-specific fund. You can donate here.

10. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is a leading cancer research center dedicated to providing breakthroughs for various cancer types. The organization works on medical trials in collaboration with more than 120 institutions, and targets colorectal cancer research, in addition to many others. Donate to provide funding for its research here.

11. Bowel Cancer UK

The United Kingdom's leading charity for bowel cancer, Bowel Cancer UK, provides support for patients and their families, educational workshops, and bowel cancer research. You can donate to support the cause online.

12. Jodi Lee Foundation

The Jodi Lee Foundation of Australia provides educational resources and support to bowel cancer patients and advocates for early screening. The charity hosts workplace programs and campaigns, as well as major fundraising events to help fight colon cancer. Donate here.