12 Celebrity Couples Reveal How They Knew They Found The One

Who doesn't love a good love story? Whether it's catching feelings ourselves or just watching others fall, there is just something really compelling about watching a human connection form. Especially in times like these, where it feels like we as humans are so out of sync with one another, it's easy to lose hope. So can you blame me for being a little — OK, a lot — obsessed with celebrity couples? Sometimes, they're a big, pretty, public reminder that we're not all dead inside — yet. It makes my heart happy when celebrities reveal they knew their partners were "the one." What can I say? It's just cute, and we could use a lot more cute in our lives.
While only time will tell if the following celebrity couples will get their happy ending, for now, in this moment, love is still alive and well. And while I can't get enough of the celebrity breakups, make-ups, and all the selfies in between, let's ditch the cynicism for just a few moments and bask in that special milestone couples experience where everything feels like fate — that moment where these celebs realized that the person next to them was the person they always wanted next to them.
1. Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds
"I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life," Blake Lively told Marie Claire. "That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."
2. Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Timberlake said about his wife, Jessica Biel:
3. Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
On her website, Khloé Kardashian gave the absolute sweetest reason as to how she was sure Tristan was "the one" for her:
4. Chrissy Teigen And John Legend
While appearing on Oprah's Next Chapter, John Legend said there wasn't just "one particular moment" for him, be he still "knew [he loved] her."
5. Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen told Vogue knowing her husband Tom Brady was "the one" took no time at all. "I knew Tom was the one straightaway," she said. "I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do."
6. Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres essentially put everyone to shame with her sweet reasons for knowing Portia was the right fit for her. She told The Advocate:
She continued that Portia has "taught [her] lessons about [herself]," and vice versa: "We've both changed and grown, and we just feel like, 'Oh, OK, this is completion.'"
7. Samira Wiley And Lauren Morelli
Samira Wiley spoke to OUT Magazine, saying that she had never been as open about her feelings for someone as she had been about her feelings for her wife Lauren Morelli:
8. Beyoncé And JAY-Z
Beyoncé shared on Oprah’s Next Chapter that being with JAY-Z played a huge part in helping her shape who she is today:
9. Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis
Mila Kunas revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that when it came to knowing Ashton Kutcher was the one, it was almost like a movie:
10. Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky
"There was no light-bulb moment," Chris Hemsworth told Elle of how he knew Elsa Pataky was right for him. "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with."
11. Kim Kardashian And Kanye West
Kim Kardashian seems to have a lot of reasons why she knew Kanye West was actually "the one" for her. She first, which she shared on the 10-year anniversary special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is incredibly sweet:
At the recent Create & Cultivate Summit, Kim shared another, funnier reason why she knew Kanye was perfect for her, according to Glamour — and it had to do with how they both sleep:
12. Prince Harry And Megan Markle
In the most recent royal couple's first official interview with the BBC after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry said of knowing Meghan Markle was "the one":
See? Love is not dead — at least not for now.
