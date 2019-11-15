11 Tweets About "Disney+ & Thrust" That Will Ruin Your Innocence
It's unclear who coined the phrase, but sometime around the end of October, "Netflix and chill" was replaced, and a new way to stream and cream was born. Now that Disney+ has officially launched, "Disney+ and thrust" is the latest viral craze because, unfortunately, my "Mickey and quickie" suggestion didn't catch on. And as much as I'd prefer my DCOMs to remain far away from any diddling, I've got to admit that these tweets about "Disney+ and thrust" are truly genius... even if they've destroyed my childhood a bit.
When you ask someone to "Netflix and chill" or "Hulu and hang," you're saying, "I'm asking you to hook up, but I'm doing so discreetly." When you ask someone to "Disney+ and thrust," you're saying, "Do me while my fave childhood cartoons play in the background." It makes sense — if you're paying $69.99 a year for your subscription (that is actually what it costs, believe it or not), you don't want to waste any time beating around the bush, when that time could be better spent... well, you know. If all the Disney+ content hasn't already convinced you to subscribe, then maybe these "Disney+ and thrust" tweets will.
Out With The Old, (Get It) In With The New
Before You Get To Thrust, You Must Earn The Trust
Don't Mess With "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes"
I Don't Think Raven Imagined The Future Of Disney+ Like This
When You're In The Mood For A Mick— Er, A Quickie
Streaming TV and hooking up is a combination that will never go out of style, and I have a feeling that 2020 is going to be all about the "Disney+ and thrust." Guess it's time to subscribe.