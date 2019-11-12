If you're reading this, congratulations on pulling yourself away from the virtually endless lineup of Disney content that's now available at your fingertips. Seriously, it's no easy feat to look away from everything Disney+ has to offer... even if it is just to read about what Disney+ has to offer. If you're signed up for the streamer and overwhelmed at the plethora of viewing options, I recommend starting with Disney+'s 2019 series lineup, because while, yes, it has plenty of new content to excite you, it's also full of old favorites to provide comfort while you're getting used to the sheer volume of shows and movies that are available on the new streaming service.

The series included on Disney+ span all the way from the 1980s to now, with classics like DuckTales and The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh showing up alongside universal faves Even Stevens and Lizze McGuire. There are also plenty of newer shows on there as well, including Disney Channel mainstays like Sydney to the Max and Raven's Home. Plus, viewers also have access to Marvel shows, Star Wars shows, and brand-new shows that are original to Disney+.

Basically, just like with Disney's other offerings, there's something for everyone on this streamer. Check out the full list of series Disney+ launched with to see for yourself:

Spider-Man (1981)

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

Casebusters (1986)

DuckTales (1987)

Disney

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

TaleSpin (1990)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

Goof Troop (1992)

The Little Mermaid (1992)

X-Men (1992)

Bonkers (1993)

Boy Meets World (1993)

Gargoyles (1994)

Iron Man (1994)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

The Incredible Hulk (1996)

Quack Pack (1996)

Mighty Ducks (1996)

Smart Guy (1997)

Recess (1997)

Silver Surfer (1998)

Hercules (1998)

Out of the Box (1998)

So Weird (1999)

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

Even Stevens (2000)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

Kim Possible (2002)

X-Men: Evolution (2002)

That’s So Raven (2003)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

Phil of the Future (2004)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)

Disney

The Emperor’s New School (2006)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

The Replacements (2006)

Handy Manny (2006)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

JONAS (2009)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Shake It Up (2010)

Disney

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Kickin’ It (2011)

Jessie (2011)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Lab Rats (2012)

Violetta (2012)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2013)

Girl Meets World (2014)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

PJ Masks (2015)

The Muppets (2015)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

The Lion Guard (2015)

The Book of Once Upon a Time (2015)

Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2015)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Spider-Man (2017)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Andi Mack (2017)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Raven’s Home (2017)

Inhumans (2017)

Vampirina (2017)

Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars (2018)

Muppet Babies (2018)

Fancy Nancy (2018)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (2018)

Big City Greens (2018)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

Fast Layne (2019)

Amphibia (2019)

Encore! (2019)

Forky Asks a Question (2019)

Disney

SparkShorts (2019)

Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)

The Mandalorian (2019)