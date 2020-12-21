The "7 rings" songstress is currently rocking one showstopping piece of jewelry! On Sunday, Dec. 20, Ariana Grande announced that she and Dalton Gomez were engaged. "forever n then some," she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of Grande and Gomez snuggling in matching white t-shirts and a close-up of Grande's new pearl and diamond engagement ring.

The sparkler is as glamorous as she is. Kathryn Money, a senior vice president at jewelry brand Brilliant Earth, tells Elite Daily that Grande's ring features an oval diamond weighing in between five and seven carats set asymmetrically next to a pearl that likely measures between five and six millimeters. The band appears to be white gold or platinum. According to Money, that means the ring could cost a whopping $300,000 to $350,000. Holy! Moly!

There may be an emotional significance to the ring's pearl. Not only is pearl the traditional birthstone for June, Grande's birthday month, but pearls also play a meaningful role in her family's history. After Grande announced her engagement, fans dug up an old tweet from 2014. "nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin," she wrote, showing off a photo of a pearl and gold ring. "she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me." (Her grandfather Frank died in 2014.)

Fans found even more evidence in one of Grande's tweets from 2018. She posted a photo of her grandparents with the caption, "forever n then some" — exactly the same wording she used on her engagement announcement. While Grande hasn't confirmed this theory herself, it would make her engagement ring even more special.

Love is priceless, but engagement rings unfortunately do come with price tags attached. Luckily, if you want to cop Grande's style but don't have Positions money to spend, there are plenty of unique pearl and diamond rings out there that don't cost more than an actual house. Let's get shopping.

Switchin' The Positions Freshwater Cultured Pearl and Diamond Bar Fashion Ring $425 | Blue Nile See on Blue Nile Combining a freshwater pearl and six round diamonds on a 14-karat gold band, this ring switches the positions of a traditional engagement ring by leaving the center of your ring finger bare.

Toi & Moi Elegant Edwardian Pearl & Diamond Toi et Moi $1,400 | St. Eloi Fine Vintage Jewelry See on St. Eloi Fine Vintage Jewelry This toi et moi style (French for "you and me") was popular around the turn of the 20th century, and for good reason: The two stones symbolize two souls becoming one. Rumor has it Napoleon Bonaparte kicked off this trend by proposing to his wife Joséphine de Beauharnais with a diamond and sapphire toi et moi ring.

Split-Shank Stunner Split Shank Faux Pearl Sterling Silver Ring $135 | Jeulia See on Jeulia This split-shank band is decorated with two faux pearls, six faux diamonds, and milgrain detailing. This ring is perfect for brides looking for a fun alternative to a single rock.

Three-Stone Sparkler Pearl 2 Diamond Ring $475 | Jennie Kwon See on Jennie Kwon This delicate ring features a pearl sandwiched between two round diamonds. While the 14-karat gold band is closest to Grande's style, this setting is also available in rose gold and white gold.

Old-Fashioned Romance Vintage Pearl Transitional Cut Diamond 18k Gold Toi at Moi Ring Two Gemstone $459 | Etsy See on Etsy This vintage toi et moi beauty combines a 0.17-carat diamond and similarly sized pearl on a gold band inlaid with rose-cut diamonds.

Happy Halo Japanese Akoya Pearl Spiral Halo Ring with Diamonds $1,556 | Angara See on Angara This one-of-a-kind spiral design features a halo of diamonds curled around a Japanese pearl on a split-shank band. If yellow gold isn't your jam, this ring also comes in rose gold and white gold (for the same price) or sterling silver (for $953).

Victorian Glam Victorian 18ct Gold Pearl and 0.5 Carat Old Cut Diamond Trilogy Ring on Twist $851.86 | 1st Dibs See on 1st Dibs Antique lovers will flip for this Victorian-era sparkler, which combines two old-cut diamonds and a beautiful pearl on an 18-karat gold band. This three-stone ring features an open, asymmetrical setting.

Edwardian Charm Lovely Antique Moi et Toi Diamond Pearl Hi-Karat Gold Ring $625.50 | Etsy See on Etsy What's even better than one stone to symbolize your love? Two. This antique ring from the Edwardian era juxtaposes a rose-cut diamond and a pearl on a twisted band dotted with diamonds.

Timeless Elegance Victorian Diamond and Pearl Crossover Ring with Set Shoulders $2,862.26 | 1st Dibs See on 1st Dibs This one-of-a-kind beauty dates back to the 1890s. The carvings on the 18-karat gold band are a classic hallmark of the Victorian era, and the old-cut diamonds and creamy pearl give this masterpiece a timeless feel.

Classic Solitaire Moissanite Elodie Ring $1,440 | Brilliant Earth See on Brilliant Earth Grande's ring features a stunning oval-cut diamond. You can get her look for less with a moissanite stone, which replicates a diamond's colorless sparkle at a fraction of the cost. This solitaire ring is the same size as a 1.30-carat diamond (and larger stones are available in this setting at price up to $3,140 if you want more bling).