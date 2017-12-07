If you have a friend who just so happens to live by the motto of "where you lead, I will follow," then you know a Gilmore Girls-inspired gift for Christmas will be the ultimate present you can give them. Bring the town of Stars Hollow to your bestie this season by taking inspo from any of these awesome gifts for the friend who loves Gilmore Girls. You want to give them something that will totally make them scream, "Oy with the poodles already," when they open it, and these are sure to do exactly that.

Since you can't travel to Kim's Antiques for something thoughtful, we've assembled some of the best ideas for you to peruse on your own. And the best part about it is you won't have to worry about Mrs. Kim eyeballing you over your shoulder.

Just like deciding between Jess, Dean, and Logan is difficult, picking out the right gift for your bestie can be a stressful task. This list of 11 Gilmore Girls gifts will make everything a whole lot easier. Plus, we all know there's really only one correct answer to that question. *Jess forever* So grab your favorite cup of coffee and get to shopping. Let your bestie know they are truly the Rory to your Lorelai, and you know exactly what gift to get them this year.

1. A Luke's Diner Mug Original Luke's Diner Mug $15.22 | Etsy Every true Gilmore Girls fan needs a Luke's Diner mug. I mean, what else would they drink their endless cups of coffee out of? There are many wonderful colors to choose from, and for something extra sweet, add a bag of your bestie’s favorite coffee beans to their gift. That way, they have something special to brew and can put their mug to good use ASAP.

2. These Adorable 'Gilmore Girls' Ornaments Gilmore Girls Christmas Ornaments $8 $6 | Etsy These Gilmore Girls-inspired ornaments are super cute, and make for a perfect holiday gift for your bestie. They come in five awesome references from the show that any true fan will understand. You can buy your friend one of them, or all five in a pack.

3. Several 'Gilmore Girls' Spoons Gilmore Girls Inspired Woodburned Spoons $11 | Etsy These spoons are absolutely perfect for the Sookie to your Lorelai. For the friend who loves to cook, these unique wooden spoons will come in handy — especially during the holiday season. Just imagine all the amazing cookies, pies, and homemade PopTarts your bestie can whip up in the kitchen… and you’ll be the lucky taste tester.

4. This Luke's Diner Candle Lukes Diner Candle Gilmore Girls $20 | Etsy You can imagine what Luke's Diner smells like when you light one of these soy candles. The candle design even has cool nods to Luke’s Diner with a baseball cap, coffee mugs, and the infamous “No Cell Phones” sign that Lorelai always ignores. If you want to upgrade your gift, select the “Gift Box Upgrade” that includes an “It’s A Match Matchbox” and a Gilmore Girls pencil set with different quotes.

5. An Essential Travel Mug I'd Rather Be In Stars Hollow Travel Coffee Mug $29 | Etsy Drinking coffee like a Gilmore takes skill, which means your friend definitely needs a mug they can take with them.That's where this cute travel mug comes in handy. The tumbler even says “I’d rather be in Stars Hollow” to remind everyone how much your bestie loves the Gilmores.

6. A Luke's Diner Hat Luke's Diner Hat $22.99 | Etsy Next to a Luke’s Diner coffee mug, this Luke's Diner hat is a quintessential gift for a Gilmore Girls fan. It’s like having a prop from the actual show. All your bestie needs to complete the look is a flannel shirt. It's the unofficial Luke's Diner uniform, even if Luke won't admit it.

7. Stars Hollow Wall Art Stars Hollow Winter Holiday Travel Poster $16.50 | Etsy This wintry print will look great hanging up in your friend's apartment if they’ve always dreamed of visiting Stars Hollow IRL. It's also a great gift if your bestie's looking to decorate their new pad. This specific scene shows Stars Hollow covered in a fresh blanket of snow. Lorelai would especially love this one, but you can also give your friend a regular Stars Hollow scene or one for the annual autumn festival.

8. A Doose's Market Tote Canvas Tote Bag "Doose's Market" $13 | Etsy This canvas tote bag will come in handy for your friend whenever they go grocery shopping or head to the local market. They can even pretend like they’re shopping at Doose's Market with Dean at the checkout counter and Taylor nearby.

9. Quote Wall Art Where You Lead I Will Follow Sign $15 | Etsy Let’s be honest: Nothing is more iconic than the Gilmore Girls theme song. Just looking at this wall sign will have the song stuck in your bestie’s head for the rest of the day — and they totally won't be mad about it.

10. A Pair Of Luke Earrings Luke Gilmore Girls Stud Earrings $10 | Etsy These Luke-themed stud earrings are super dreamy. They’re perfect if your friend is a huge Luke lover. I mean, who isn't? He's the only man for Lorelai. All your bestie needs to do is pair these studs with a tee, cute sneaks, jeans, and a flannel, and they are good to go.