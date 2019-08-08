21 Gilmore Girls Coffee Quotes For Fall Drink Selfies That Are Just Brewtiful

If you're anything like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls, you have a passionate love for coffee. You might even have your very own Luke's Diner where you head to every morning to grab your first cup of the day. With fall right around the corner, you're anxiously awaiting the new festive flavors to make their appearance on the menu. When they do, you'll be prepared with Gilmore Girls coffee quotes to use as captions for your fall drink selfies.

Gilmore Girls can probably be credited for how much our generation loves coffee. Watching Lorelai and Rory talk nonstop about how wonderful that brewtiful drink is really makes you want to go try it for yourself. Now, we are all beyond hooked on our daily cup of joe, and the Gilmore Girls quotes about coffee couldn’t be more true. It’s hard to resist a warm cup of coffee (or maybe two) when the temperature drops and the leaves are changing colors.

There's also something about fall that makes it the perfect time to rewatch all of the seasons of Gilmore Girls. With the weather outside cooling down, a perfect day consists of cuddling up with your favorite blanket, watching Gilmore Girls, and sipping a warm mug of coffee—just like Lorelai Gilmore.

As you can see, we would never be like Luke and try to convince you to stop drinking coffee. It’s important to get your fill of fall flavored drinks while you can. Whether you’re making your own cup at home and snuggled up cozy by the fireplace, or you’re grabbing a coffee to-go while doing some weekend shopping, an aesthetic picture of it belongs on the ‘Gram. Once you've taken a cute sippin' selfie, your Instagram pic will be a whole lot easier to post with these 21 Gilmore Girls coffee quotes.

Netflix

"Coffee-coffee-coffee is a saying. Like an exaggeration. It's a funny, desperate cry for caffeine." — Lorelai Gilmore "This is a jumbo coffee morning. I need coffee in an I.V." — Lorelai Gilmore "If it was physically possible to make love to a hot beverage, this would be the one." — Lorelai Gilmore "I'm not avoiding anything. I'm going to find coffee." — Lorelai Gilmore "I stop drinking coffee, I stop doing the standing and walking and the words-putting-into-sentence-doing." — Lorelai Gilmore “Flirt with him, now. We need coffee." — Rory Gilmore “Plus you know you can get a great cup of coffee in New York." — Lorelai Gilmore "I'll make you some coffee." — Luke "If he asked for a free cup of coffee, Gimpy's goin' down." — Luke "One bag of coffee per cup of water, right?" — Christopher "I just want a little more coffee." — Kirk "No, it's French for coffee and milk, lait is milk." — Christopher "Coffee, please, and a shot of cynicism." — Lorelai Gilmore "Everything in my life has something to do with coffee. I believe in a former life, I was coffee." — Lorelai Gilmore "I don't know what I'm gonna do, I don't think I can take running into him every day in the halls, and in the paper and the coffee cart... Oh my god! I'm gonna have to quit drinking coffee! And I love coffee!" — Rory Gilmore "Nothing says 'coffee' like six in the morning." — Lorelai Gilmore "You know what, three coffees would be great." — Lorelai Gilmore "You drank all the coffee in your house before 5 in the morning?" — Luke “Let’s not stray too far from the coffee cart. I can barely feel my feet this morning.”— Lorelai Gilmore “I need coffee. Extra strong. Double caf. Triple caf. No, forget the caf. Throw in the whole cow and serve it to this man right here!” — Lorelai Gilmore “Man, I will say anything for a cup of coffee.”— Lorelai Gilmore