11 Flirty Texts To Send Your Partner While You’re Apart Over The Holidays
No matter how long you've been dating your partner, it's not always possible to be with your boo over the holidays. Whether their family lives far away, they have to jet somewhere tropical and leave you shoveling snow at your dad's house in Uggs from seventh grade, or they have to stay in town and work, sometimes life gets in the way of you getting it on. But not to worry — if you and your boo can't physically be together during the holidays, these 11 flirty texts to send your partner while you’re apart can help you feel connected and sexy.
A long-term relationship in no way means the flirting has to end between you and your partner. A holiday apart is the perfect excuse to get creative and punny with your sexy texts and keep that Christmas fire burning. Your phone is the perfect tool to help combat the distance, even if you you always send sweet and sexy texts year 'round, don't hesitate to take advantage of the most wonderful time of the year.
If you and your partner can't spend the holidays together, here are 11 sexy texts that are even better than a present under the tree.
1. When we're finally reunited, it'll be a not-so-silent night.
2. I have to be there in person to give you your present. I'll give it to you when I see you next.
3. My New Year's Resolution is to get you off everyday.
4. Wish you were here to warm me up.
5. Fooling around with you is like an evergreen: It looks good all year long.
6. When I see you, can we take a long hot bath together to warm up?
7. Can't wait to start the new year off with a bang.
8. Santa's not the only thing that's going to be coming this Christmas.
9. Are you feeling naughty or nice? Send pics.
10. Your apartment doesn't have a lot of ceiling space, so I guess I'll have to hang mistletoe from my belt buckle when I come over.
11. As Cardi B once sang, "I like morning sex but nothing in this world that I like more than presents," or something like that.
12. Can't wait to jingle bell rock you all night long, baby.
13. I heard you're on the naughty list this year. Why don't you prove it to me?
14. Is that a candy cane in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?
15. Wish you were coming down the chimney tonight.
What are you waiting for? Make your partner's Christmas morning with one of these texts, and get ready for an equally sexy response right back.
