10 Women Share Tips From Mom About Moving On After A Breakup & I Want To Hug Mine

Honey, you told me you constantly had the urge to hurl him across the room. This was the right thing to do.

— Rachel, 28

Admit it: Sometimes you have a hard time coming to terms with when your mom is right — like when she insisted you bring a cardigan to that outdoor food festival and you were so glad you had it when it got chilly after sundown, or when she warned you against dating people who tip badly at restaurants (not a good look). It seems that we need our mom’s wisdom during our 20s more than ever.

Sometimes they can come in a tad harsh with the tough love, sometimes they can be super reassuring, and sometimes they can make you laugh just when you need it most. There's no doubt about it: Moms often give the best advice where breakups are concerned, because they manage to remind us that this, too, shall pass. They lift us up when we're at our lowest, they provide some much-needed levity, and they let us know that they understand what it feels like to have your heart trampled. They've lived and learned, and why shouldn't you reap the benefits of their revelations?

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!