Now that spring has officially sprung, and the weather is drastically improving, another seasonal change is upon us. No, it's not allergy season, although that's also a thing. It's wedding season — that magical time of year filled with cheesy hashtags, expensive hotels, and gift registries longer than a CVS receipt. OK, OK, it's obviously also a beautiful and lovely time for any friends who are getting married, but being a regular wedding guest can get pretty stressful, and expensive. That being said, there are plenty of wedding gifts under $50 that you can gift just about any couple, and that they'll definitely appreciate.

Many couples have a registry that they give their guests access to so they can see what the soon-to-be newlyweds want and need to start their life together. However, many of those gifts that couples ask for can be expensive as heck! Have you seen how much a KitchenAid stand mixer costs? It's not cheap, and neither are 1000-thread-count sheets, or good-quality blenders.

But rest assured, because there are still plenty of good-quality, lovely gifts you can get your soon-to-be married friends that won't cost you more than $50. Because let's be honest, you deserve to be frugal and a good friend.

1 A classic dinnerware set. Porcelain 16pc Dinnerware Set White Beaded Rim - Threshold™ $49.99 Target Everyone could use a classic, simple dinnerware set. This one is good quality, super gorgeous, and won't cost you an arm and a leg. If your friends are registered for fine china, then getting them a more casual dinnerware set is a good idea. After all, they aren't going to use their wedding china for frozen pizza. Probably.

2 A rotating spice rack to add a finishing touch to any kitchen. Square Rotating 16 Jar Spice Rack - Olde Thompson $39.99 Target Spice racks are cool. There's just something about them that seems so adult, and really classes up any kitchen. Fortunately, they're also not expensive, so your friends will be thoroughly impressed, and so will your wallet.

3 A 4-slice toaster to make mornings a breeze. Compact 4-Slice Toaster $49.99 Dillard's Everyone has had one of those mornings where they just can't seem to get out of bed and get it together. So, a toaster is the perfect solution. This toaster is top quality, not too expensive, and in all white, totally chic.

4 A top-quality bakeware set for all the kitchen adventures. Advanced Nonstick 5-Piece Bakeware Set with Silicone Grips $49.99 Dillard's Whether your friends are top chefs or total cooking newbies, a bakeware set will always come in handy. They can make family recipes with this, or start new traditions. Either way, they'll probably need something like this at some point, so they'll be thankful you gifted it to them.

5 A quality flatware set. Cambridge® Silversmiths Meridian Satin Flatware $49.99 Bed, Bath & Beyond Again, a lot of couples will register for super expensive flatware that can cost hundreds of dollars. But having quality, everyday pieces is very necessary.

6 A gorgeous throw pillow to make even the smallest apartment feel like home. Edie @ Home "Love is Love" Square Throw Pillow in Oyster $49.99 Bed, Bath & Beyond Every home needs throw pillows, just like every cake needs frosting. This pillow is beautiful, sends a powerful message, and is super nice quality. Whoever you gift it to will absolutely love it.

7 A personal sized blender perfect for smoothies. 11 Piece Magic Bullet Set $39.12 Wayfair Sure, your friends might also ask for a $700 blender on their wedding registry, but this cheaper option is perfect for when they just want a smoothie. They can even make homemade salad dressings in it!

8 A nice-sized slow cooker for those cold winter nights. 4 Qt. Cook and Carry Slow Cooker Stainless Steel $39.95 Wayfair In the cold, winter months, there is absolutely nothing better than a nice, warm home-cooked meal. And if it's easy to make and put together, that's even better. Enter: a Crock Pot. The kitchen appliance is perfect to set it and forget it, and your friends will definitely appreciate this one.

9 A dutch oven fit for a gourmet dinner. Lodge 5qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven $39.99 Target Listen, there is nothing fancier than a meal cooked in a dutch oven. Gift your friends one of these bad boys and they'll turn into a gourmet chef in no time!