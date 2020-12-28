It's time to pop some bubbly and celebrate, because 2020 is almost over. It's been quite the unexpected year filled with more Zoom hangouts than you can count, so why not make it a night to remember with virtual New Year's Eve 2020 experiences? Instead being all dressed up with nowhere to go, you and your housemates can ring in the new year with so many fun activities right at home.

Virtual experiences are all the rage right now, since they're a safe way to have some fun while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Staying at home and celebrating holidays with only your immediate household is the safest way to protect yourself and others from spreading and/or contracting the coronavirus.

From virtual wine tastings to game nights, you just need to grab your laptop and find the right experience that speaks to you. If you'd like to celebrate the new year by sipping and toasting, an online champagne tasting might be the experience for you. Consider trying something delicious like a gnocchi making masterclass or a chocolate lesson from Jamaica. If dancing is your jam, a DJ dance party will get you and your friends grooving into the new year.

Some of these virtual New Year's Eve experiences require a ticket and have limited space, so you'll need to book your spot ASAP. Just don't forget to set the tone in your home with some fun NYE decor and a virtual backdrop like the Times Square Ball. Treat yourself to a special charcuterie board to enjoy while you have your virtual fun. Then, you'll be ready to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome a brand new year.

1. Enjoy Barefoot Wine Cocktails While Watching The Ball Drop Riska/E+/Getty Images Watching the ball drop in Times Square might be your favorite NYE tradition. Even though we've had to make changes to holiday traditions this year, this is a special one you can still enjoy from the comfort of your couch. Virtually watch the ball drop from Times Square at home while enjoying a Barefoot Wine cocktail — aka the official bubbly of New Year’s Eve Times Square. You could even keep the ball drop theme going strong by hanging disco ball garland ($28, Urban Outfitters) around your living room.

2. Take A Lobster 101 Cooking Class Start your new year off on a roll — literally. The Chef & The Dish offers virtual cooking classes with chefs from across the globe that you can book for New Year's Eve. For something romantic you and your partner will enjoy doing together, take the Everything Lobster class. In this class, you'll learn how to prepare a delicious lobster feast that will definitely come in handy for your next date night.

3. Join A DJ Dance Party Eventbrite is a great place to look for virtual events happening on NYE. Join in on a Quarantined New Year's Eve party ($25 - $40, Eventbrite) with a live set from DJ Cut. It'll be like you're dancing the night away at your favorite club, but you can wear slippers instead of high heels.

4. Host A Jackbox Game Night For a chill evening with your best friends, plan a virtual game night with Jackbox. The new Jackbox Party Pack 7 has Quiplash, plus some new fun games like Talking Points and Blather Round. The time will fly by as you're playing every game, so the new year will be here before you know it.

5. Create Chocolate Bars From Jamaica Airbnb has so many different online experiences to book from all over the world. For example, this "Chocolate Origins & Create with a Maker" ($15, Airbnb) experience from Jamaica will walk you through how to create your very own chocolate bars at home. Anyone with a sweet tooth will want to book their slot ASAP.

6. Transport To Paris For NYE If Emily in Paris is your favorite watch of the year, the idea of spending NYE in Paris likely sounds dreamy AF. This "A fabulous day in Paris with a Parisian" ($21, Airbnb) experience via Airbnb Online Experiences will give you a taste of the beautiful city from a local. You might even pick up a few French words and phrases that you can use on a future trip there.

7. Namaste At Home With A Yoga Session RgStudio/E+/Getty Images Give your new year a great start by attending a NYE yoga session ($10, Eventbrite) with Jessica from New Moon Yoga. Through mediation and breath work via Zoom, you'll likely feel so energized and ready to embrace a fresh slate in 2021.

8. Win A Virtual Scavenger Hunt Combine your creative and competitive side for an at-home scavenger hunt, and get ready to potentially win a virtual prize. The "Living Room Legends Scavenger Hunt Game" ($16, Airbnb) from Airbnb Online Experiences will have you racing along with other guests to find items in your home. Be sure to have your phone on hand to capture the LOL-worthy moments.

9. Attend A Virtual Magic And Fortune Telling Show Get a glimpse into the future by attending a virtual magic and fortune telling show. You'll not only get to watch the show, but be part of it as well. With each VIP ticket ($30, Eventbrite), you'll receive a mystery box with items you can use throughout the experience. With general admission ($15, Eventbrite), you can participate with your own items from home.