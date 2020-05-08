Imagine this: It's a rainy day and you're texting your bestie. In between various emojis and pics of your island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you're saying how you need some new ideas of things to do at home. Why don't you team up for a rad adventure and check out these virtual escape rooms for two people? They'll kick boredom to the curb and challenge you from the comfort of your bed.

It may sound too good to be true, but you really can enjoy these escape rooms in a pair of sweatpants and with a cup of coffee by your side. You don't have to travel to a city where these excursions are on every block, or even necessarily make a reservation with a company in order to have this unique experience. Instead, you just need a laptop or tablet and the determined attitude that's needed to solve epic puzzles and reveal wild mysteries. Of course, you also need a pal who's willing to spend an hour online with you, tag-teaming a storyline that's based off of Harry Potter or a gang of superheroes very similar to the Avengers.

Finding a bestie who's down for a spontaneous at-home adventure likely won't be hard, though. After all, everyone in your group is saying they're ready for a new challenge or for some fun. Check out these 10 virtual escape rooms for two people.

1. Unlock Disney World Virtual Escape Room MilosBataveljic/E+/Getty Images First up, if you and your bestie are diehard fans of Disney, then you'll want to play the Unlock Disney World escape room. This virtual experience is entirely up to you to navigate, and is easy to access, thanks to Google Slides. Just text your BFF the link to the slides, call them up, and then conquer this storyline together by clicking on the same pieces of the puzzle. You'll start at the Haunted Mansion and work your way to it's a small world.

2. "Save King's Landing" Escape Room Have you ever dreamed of saving King's Landing from Game of Thrones? This escape room gives you the chance to do it, with a series of online puzzles and the help of Tyrion Lannister. If you solve the puzzles with your bestie, then you two will rescue the city. Be sure to book your time slot in order to play. (Right now, this escape room costs 60 euros for two players on two different devices.)

3. "Defeat Thanos And Save The World" Escape Room The "Defeat Thanos and Save the World" escape room is really a race against the clock. You and your bestie are given the task to stop Thanos, the strongest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from destroying your beloved city. Experience what it would be like to fight alongside your favorite Avengers, and celebrate your victory with a Captain Marvel watch party and some popcorn.

4. "Oscar's Stolen Oscar" Escape Room The National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland joined in on the virtual escape room fun with "Oscar's Stolen Oscar" Escape Room. According to SimpleMost.com, this experience allows you to help Oscar, the fish from Shark Tale, in a quest. To solve the mysteries, you must navigate the virtual tour of the aquarium that's located on their website, and use all the information buttons to crack puzzles and find clues.

5. Esscape Room's "The Real Kitchen Nightmare: Silent Partner Edition" Nevena Ristic/E+/Getty Images On any given day, you and your BFF may typically order pizza and watch a movie. Your next hangout will be a little different and might include Esscape Room's "The Real Kitchen Nightmare: Silent Partner Edition." It's a live, online experience that you have to book in advance, but is well worth it because of the nail-biting storyline. The word on the street is that you're looking to hire some new employees for a world-renowned restaurant in the city with a chef who's troublesome. Grab a slice and get ready for a true adventure.

6. 'Shrek' Escape Room If you've ever watched the Shrek movies and jammed out to "All Star" by Smash Mouth with your bestie, this super sweet Shrek escape room is for you. It starts with you waking up in a dimly lit room to the bold smell of earwax (Was there an ogre here?), and having to read a scroll. The rest is for you to find out and enjoy while on FaceTime with your BFF, eating waffles that are approved by Donkey, and playing the films in the background.

7. "Welcome To The Snow Ball" Escape Room Stranger Things fans, unite! This virtual escape room, titled "Welcome to The Snow Ball," will only take you 30 minutes to complete, but will be loads of fun. You'll start trapped in the gym with your crew, frantically looking for an escape. But, if you translate the Russian memo sent to your phone then you may be able to find your way out with ease. Jot down answers and team up with your BFF to make it happen, OK?

8. 'Schitt's Creek' Escape Room Are you watching every episode of Schitt's Creek on Netflix? Check. Trying out this Schitt's Creek-inspired virtual escape room? Well, that's next on your at-home bucket list. To be honest, you didn't know such a beautiful excursion existed, but now you're excited to tackle all three levels of gameplay — named after the characters, of course.

9. Escape Room L.A.'s "Escape From Planet X" Charday Penn/E+/Getty Images A vacation in space sounds pretty cool, right? You would likely lounge with the aliens and teach them about the constellations in the sky. During Escape Room L.A.'s "Escape From Planet X" experience, you may change your mind, as it becomes your mission to get your spaceship up and running before aliens attack you. The experience lasts an hour and can be played with your bestie by booking a slot with a live host for $15 per person.