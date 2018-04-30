By the time you've managed to obtain some sort of influx of money on your own, your mom has already been through the wringer for you. From raising you for two decades, to letting you eat the food off of her plate, to allowing you to commandeer the radio, to just plain housing you inside of her body for the better part of a year, your mom has gone above and beyond for you, again and again and again. So this year, why not shop for useful Mother's Day gifts that your mom will actually enjoy well beyond the gift exchange that takes place that Sunday?

All too often, people seem to forget that mothers are also real people with real, independent thoughts, desires, and preferences that are totally unrelated to being a parent. This seems obvious, but consider this: How many times have you gotten your mom something specifically domestic for Mother's Day? Do you really think she's been hoping and dreaming all her life for yet another tablecloth embroidered with a bunch of cheesy-looking red and pink hearts?

To be fair, there are some absolutely beautiful tablecloths out there, and there's nothing wrong with a gift that celebrates your mother's role in your life. But still, it could be nice to spice things up a little bit and get her something she can actually look forward to using in her daily life. Here are 10 reasonable and useful Mother's Day gifts that your mom will totally fall in love with.

1 A French Press SterlingPro SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press, $25.98, Amazon A French press is like the happy medium between a Keurig and a pour-over: It's not too snobby or overwhelming, but it still produces top-notch coffee, and it's super easy to use. Getting your mom a French press (along with a pound of her favorite coffee beans, to boot) is an easy way to ensure she'll think of you every morning when she wakes up — and for a good reason.

2 A Non-Intimidating Journal Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day, $22.95, Amazon Let's be real: Journaling is good for you, but it can feel like a total drag in the moment. It seems daunting to set aside time for writing down all your ~deepest thoughts~, and the last thing you want to give your mom for Mother's Day is something that feels like more work for her. Instead, opt for a journal that has easy and clear boundaries laid out for how to write in it — like The Five Minute Journal from Intelligent Change. Giving your mom a journal tells her that you're interested in her thoughts and feelings, and that you want to help nurture her emotionally in the same ways she's done for you.

3 A Subscription Box She'll Actually Enjoy Katadactyl on YouTube Bookishly Monthly Tea & Vintage Book Club, $17.89/month (£13 GBP), Cratejoy All too often, subscription boxes end up turning into a monthly pile of trash, but a book and tea club is something I'm personally so on-board with, and if your mom is one for a good read or a tasty sip, this could be right up her alley, too. The only potential downside here is that you're committing to a slightly larger, and of course more long-term cost, depending on how long you want to keep her subscription going — and it wouldn't be super giving to pay for the first month then pass the bill back over to her, would it?

4 A Beautiful Hanging Planter Urban Outfitters NewMade LA For UO Hanging Planter, $29, Urban Outfitters Is it just me, or does a green thumb come with an asterisk that requires a ton of hardware and fancy machinery to suspend your leafy fronds mid-air? Getting your mom a beautiful hanging planter (and maybe a cute plant to go with it) will take all of the effort and guesswork out of Mother's Day gift-giving, and will ensure that the plant is actually hanging in her home by the time you leave.

5 A Personalized Mug Anthropologie Animal Alphabet Monogram Mug, $6, Anthropologie Personalized mugs may not be the most original idea, but Anthropologie's revamp of its classic monogrammed mug will be sure to add a little excitement to the grand reveal. Plus, let's be honest: These mugs are just plain pretty. Bonus points if you get your mom a whole set of mugs, with all of the letters that are most meaningful to her.

6 A Dry-Erase Calendar Urban Outfitters Dry Erase Calendar Message Board, $16, Urban Outfitters There's something uniquely wonderful about turning chore-like products into a beautiful decoration for your home. This dry erase board might be helpful for organizing your mom's daily list of errands or her busy schedule, but it also serves as a beautiful piece of wall decor, which will provide her with a no-fuss, aesthetically pleasing way to stay on top of things throughout the week.

7 A Bathtub Caddy Urban Outfitters Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49, Urban Outfitters If eating a full meal while sipping on a glass of wine in the bathtub isn't the ultimate dream, then I don't know what is. This bath caddy demands relaxation and self-care, which is why it's the perfect Mother's Day gift. Bonus points if you pair it with some epsom salt or scented bubbles to really amp up the luxury.

8 A Cold Brew To-Go Bottle food52 Brumi Pour Over & Cold Brew To-Go Bottle, $39, Food52 If your mom's a total caffeine junkie, then this cold brew bottle is perfect for her. It's roughly one notch higher on the caffeine-intensity scale compared to the French press, but it's still a ridiculously easy way to get your morning sip, since you can grab the whole thing and take it with you on-the-go without any fuss. Again, giving her the right coffee beans to go along with the cold brew will tie the gift together perfectly, ensuring your placeholder as "the favorite child" in the family (sorry, siblings).

9 Something To Actually Help What She Calls Her "Awful Memory" Best Buy Tile Pro - Style Smart Tracker - White/Champagne, $29.99, Best Buy As far as I'm concerned, everyone on the planet should have one of these bad boys attached to their keys. But for parents especially, this Tile tracker is the way to go. Simply attach it to your key ring, download the Tile app on your phone, sync the two together via Bluetooth using the product's instructions, and you're good to go. If your mom tends to be a little bit forgetful, or even just plain busy, she'll appreciate this lighthearted, yet thoughtful gift.