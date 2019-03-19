Who doesn’t love a man in uniform? Obviously, there have been many times when Meghan Markle has made a splash with her bold style choices, but this time it was the Duke of Sussex who was causing a stir with his ensemble. When Prince Harry attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday, March 16, he arrived sporting his elaborate Royal Marines uniform. And the countless tweets about Prince Harry's military uniform show just how hot and bothered his dapper outfit made many feel.

To provide some background on the formal attire: In December 2017, Harry was named the Captain General of the Royal Marines. That explains the impressive uniform, which he decided to don for the charitable event. The festival, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, showcased more than 200 musicians from the Marine bands, and raises money for the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines Charity. The musicians played a variety of songs over the course of the two-hour performance, including songs from the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, and a number of hits by the British pop band Take That.

But let’s get back to Harry’s look, which included a white dress shirt, black bowtie, elaborately decorated red coat, and black pants with corresponding red stripes down the sides. On March 16, the Kensington Palace Twitter account shared a photo of Harry with the caption "This evening The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines is attending the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music, which showcases the @RMBandService and helps to raise funds for @TheRMcharity. #MFM2019." And understandably, many were swooning over his military regalia. Here are just a handful of the hilarious (and relatable) reactions to Harry’s look.

Harry + Hamilton = A Dream Come True "And when push comes to shove / I will send a fully armed battalion to remind you of my love! Da da da..."

The thirst is real. Farewell, self-control.

"As Per Usual" Where is the lie?

The People's Prince Honest to God, he should consider making this a daily uniform. It's doubtful that Meghan would complain.

Sussex or Success? Nailed it.

A Royal Marine And A Gentleman Don't we all, though? #PrinceCharming

Dat jacket, doe. Valid point.

The Captain General Effect To clarify — the uniform doesn't make Harry look good, Harry makes the uniform look good.